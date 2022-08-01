Gameforge Again Certified as ‘Attractive Employer’

KARLSRUHE, Germany, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gameforge AG has once again been certified as an ‘attractive employer’ by Great Place to Work® . The award signifies the company’s trustworthy and even-handed leadership, as well as how it actively fosters and encourages its employees. Supporting a good work-life balance, excellent team spirit, and a diverse working environment count among Gameforge’s strengths.

The basis of the assessment was an anonymous survey of Gameforge’s employees on central workplace issues, such as trust in the management, identification with the company, career development opportunities, remuneration, health promotion, and work-life balance. Participating employees worked their way through an online catalogue of 65 questions, submitting their opinions about their employer anonymously. Additionally, the quality of staff and management efforts in the company were also evaluated. The results of the two internationally proven survey methods (Great Place To Work® employee survey and culture audit) showed Gameforge having an above-average rating in comparison to other companies.

Hybrid Working Model for an Excellent Work-Life Balance



Gameforge scored particularly highly in promoting a good work-life balance, having a strong sense of cooperation in the team, celebrating results together, and providing measures for promoting good health. “We’re extremely pleased that our employees rated us so highly in this anonymous survey,” said Tom Burck, Chief Officer Customers & HR. “In particular, the level of satisfaction in terms of work-life balance and team spirit show that our transformation to a hybrid company has been a success, and that our employees still feel they’re part of a team even though they no longer come into the office every day.”

Gameforge is a software company with a hybrid working model. Employees can be flexible in deciding which days they work from home, and which days they work from the company’s headquarters in Karlsruhe’s Technologiepark, simply by talking to their managers.

An International Environment with a Welcoming Culture

Another area where the company scored particularly highly in the survey was how new colleagues immediately feel themselves at home, irrespective of their gender, age, sexual orientation or ethnic background. “Our workforce come from over 35 countries. We’re extremely proud of that diversity, and how everyone is welcome and feels at home,” says Anett Graf, Head of Human Resources. “With our company accommodation, a relocation agency, language courses, and a comprehensive onboarding program, we do everything we can to help new colleagues settle in. And the number of events we organize ensures that it’s easy for people to get to know other members of the team beyond their own departments and hierarchies.”

About the Certification

The Great Place to Work® Certified program awards companies for outstanding commitment to creating a positive workplace culture. It is awarded on the basis of a verified procedure, encompassing independent, anonymous employee feedback, as well as an analysis of the measures and programs put in place by HR.



About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is an international research and consulting network supporting companies in over 100 countries worldwide to develop attractive and forward-thinking workplace cultures. Building trust, engagement and team spirit are at the very core of this model. In addition to personalized analyses and consultancy for improving workplace quality and employer attractiveness, Great Place to Work® regularly works together with notable partners to identify and present employers of excellence, in the course of national, regional and industry-specific employer competitions.

About Gameforge

Founded in 2003, Gameforge is a leading Western publisher and operator of popular Massively Multiplayer Online (MMO) and browser-based games. Gameforge creates active and sustained global communities, providing players with high-quality LiveOps, localized game content, enthusiastic community management and regular and meaningful content updates.

Gameforge’s diverse portfolio of highly successful gaming brands provides a variety of worlds with engaging experiences for players from all walks of life: core MMORPG titles Swords of Legends Online, AION, Runes of Magic, and Metin2, beloved anime MMOs Elsword and NosTale, strategy-focused browser games like OGame and Ikariam, along with indie titles such as Trigon: Space Story.

