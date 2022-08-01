Turnover of Apranga Group in July 2022

English Lithuanian

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 25.1 million in July 2022 and increased by 12.0% compared to July 2021.



In July 2022, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 8.1% year-to-year, in Latvia increased by 13.6% and in Estonia increased by 24.8%.

Due to epidemic coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, from 16 December 2020, all the Group’s stores in Lithuania were temporarily closed. Stores with a separate entrance from the outside and sales area not exceeding 300 square meters were open from 15 February 2021. Stores with a separate entrance from the outside and a sales area exceeding 300 square meters were open from 15 March 2021. All Group’s stores have been reopened in Lithuania from 19 April 2021, however, stores operating in shopping malls were not allowed to work on weekends, unless they had separate entrance from outside. Eventually, all Group’s stores had been open in Lithuania as of 29 May 2021. In Latvia, stores were temporarily closed from 19 December 2020. Group‘s stores that operate in shopping malls and have separate entrance from outside had been reopened in Latvia as of 22 May 2021. Eventually, all Group’s stores had been open in Latvia as of 3 June 2021. In Estonia, all Group’s stores were temporarily closed from 11 March 2021 until 3 May 2021. These temporary closures had a significant impact on the Group's generated turnover in January-July 2021.

In January through July 2022, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) amounted to EUR 152.8 million, and was by 47.4% higher than in 2021 and by 18.4% higher than in 2019.

In January-July 2022, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 39.6% year-to-year, in Latvia surged by 84.6% and in Estonia grew by 34.8%.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 167 stores (100 in Lithuania, 44 in Latvia and 23 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 90.5 thousand sq. m., or by 1.5% less than a year ago.

Gabrielius Morkūnas

Apranga Group CFO

+370 5 2390843