Enterprise Asset Management Global Market to Reach $21.47 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.2%

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Asset Management Market Research Report - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global enterprise asset management market 2030 value will likely be $21,471.3 million, growing from $5,682.1 million in 2020 at a 14.2% CAGR between 2020 and 2030. This will majorly be because EAM helps in reducing operational and maintenance costs and increasing the return on assets (ROA). This is done by tracking operations, using advanced maintenance solutions for effective equipment control, decreasing material procurement costs, and offering better insights into capital investment decisions.

EAM includes solutions for asset lifecycle management, work order management, inventory management, labor management, facility management, predictive maintenance, and reporting and analytics, which increase the productivity of employees, prevent unplanned system breakdowns (thereby minimizing maintenance costs), and offer a better return on investments (ROI).

The demand for EAM integration & deployment, consulting, training, and monitoring & upgradation services will rise fast in the coming years.

Due to the wide array of assets they own and their better financial stability, large enterprises have contributed the higher revenue to enterprise asset management market players till now.

In the future, the preference for cloud-based EAM solutions will rise faster with the increasing demand for anytime, anywhere data access, scalability, and reduced IT expenses.

The manufacturing sector is the largest user of EAM solutions because it encompasses a large number of factories, laborers, warehouses, and machines.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction

Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8. Apac Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9. Latam Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 10. Mea Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 11. Major Countries

Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13. Company Profiles

Chapter 14. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Oracle Corporation
  • SAP SE
  • IBM Corporation
  • ABB Ltd.
  • Industrial and Financial Systems (IFS) AB
  • MRI Software LLC
  • CGI Inc.
  • Infor Inc.
  • Ramco Systems Limited
  • Rockwell Automation Inc.
  • AssetWorks LLC
  • UpKeep Technologies Inc.
  • Ultimo Software Solutions bv
  • Maintenance Connection LLC
  • eMaint Enterprises LLC
  • DataMAX Software Group Inc.

