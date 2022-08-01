Uponor Corporation, Managers’ transactions, 1 August 2022 at 12:50 EEST
Uponor Corporation – Managers’ transactions: Michael Marchi
Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Marchi, Michael
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Uponor Corporation
LEI: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12_20220801101855_65
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-07-29
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009002158
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1360 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1360 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Franciska Janzon
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and IR
Uponor Corporation
Tel. +358 (0)20 129 2821
