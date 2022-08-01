English Finnish

Uponor Corporation, Managers’ transactions, 1 August 2022 at 12:55 EEST

Uponor Corporation – Managers’ transactions: Susanne Skippari

Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Skippari, Susanne

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Uponor Corporation

LEI: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12_20220801101855_67

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-07-29

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009002158

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1360 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1360 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Franciska Janzon

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and IR

Uponor Corporation

Tel. +358 (0)20 129 2821

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Media

Uponor in brief

Uponor is rethinking water for future generations. Our offering, including safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure, enables a more sustainable living environment. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,900 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America and Uponor’s products are sold in some 80 countries. In 2021, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.3 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com



