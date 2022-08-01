Businesses Distress During Pandemic, but TECAT Performance Systems Grows

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TECAT Performance Systems today announces a new online store to supplement the strength of its product and accessories offerings. A clear sign of growth while many businesses distress as a result the Covid-19 pandemic and some exit all together, according to a study released by economists at the Federal Reserve.



“The launch of our online store is one of multiple events in the organic growth of our innovative technology and supporting accessories,” said Don Keating, vice president, new business development, at TECAT Performance Systems. “Many have expressed the need for a more direct method to place orders and increase delivery speeds. It’s about the integration of a touchless order process and enhancing efficiencies. Even better, it provides a method for our test and measurement system end users to quickly procure the materials needed to remain on schedule with their test plans.”

To access the newly launched site, please click here: TECAT Store.

TECAT will be demonstrating some of its wireless sensor capability at the upcoming Automotive Testing Expo in Novi, Michigan, October 25th through October 27th, 2022. Please stop by booth 6046 to discuss this and other products in the growing TECAT product portfolio.

TECAT’s WISER systems are the smallest, lightest, and most power-efficient solutions available for the measurement of torque, acceleration, pressure, and temperature. The WISER platform is comprised of three subsystems. The remote unit consists of the data capture electronics, a transceiver, and a long-life battery. The base unit housing an antenna, transceiver, and up to eight analogue outputs. The WISER Data Viewer software is used for system configuration and calibration, live monitoring, and data logging.

In addition to measuring strain, the WISER platform has the optional ability to measure 3-axis acceleration, barometric pressure, and ambient temperature, all within a small footprint. On-board high-speed data logging with triggering capability allows high-resolution data to be collected on the remote unit without PC or DAQ connectivity, while remote flash enables firmware upgrades without removing the system from the unit.

About TECAT Performance Systems

TECAT Performance Systems was founded in 2010 by Dr. Douglas Baker, CTO and inventor of its torque telemetry system. The company designs and manufactures the smallest, lightest, most power-efficient wireless sensors available. These features enable the measurement of torque, acceleration, and atmospheric data in places never before accessed. The company is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. More information on TECAT Performance Systems is available at http://tecatperformance.com/.