Global robotic vacuum cleaner market size to record subtle growth through 2027

Pune, India, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global robotic vacuum cleaner market was worth USD 6.01 billion in the year 2021 and is slated to register decent expansion during 2022-2027.





Besides that, the document segments the market by operation mode, sales channel, end-use, and type, offering accurate growth rate forecasts for each vertical for the assessment period. By introducing revenue share projections for each division, it facilitates the potential buyers in recognizing the industry's prospects.

The research also identifies the regions that are expanding the revenue scope of the industry. Moreover, basic company profiles and key mechanisms undertaken by the companies are closely examined in order to deliver a proper overview of the marketplace's strategic positioning for the novices and existing players.

The growth of the industry can be accredited to surging disposable income in developed economies which has prompted the rapid adoption of advanced appliances, massive advancements propelling the penetration of robotic vacuum cleaners, and a huge concentration of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) & original design manufacturers (ODMs) in emerging nations.

Segmental Overview:

In terms of operation mode, the fully-automatic segment is estimated to record substantial growth during the analysis period, owing to imperative role of technological innovations in the product popularity as well as widespread presence of product manufacturing companies in the world.

For end-user ambit, the residential division of worldwide robotic vacuum cleaner industry is likely to expand notably during the assessment period, attributed to the fact that employing domestic help is expensive in some countries. Moreover, performing manual tasks of cleaning like mopping is relatively more difficult which is further driving segmental expansion.

Based on type, the hybrid vertical is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the review period, due to surging consumer demand for efficient & affordable products all over the globe.

Concerning end-use, the floor cleaning segment is predicted to account for a considerable share of the market by the year 2027, given the demand for floor cleaning equipment among users is much higher than the others.

Regional Analysis:

Credible researchers assert that Asia Pacific market is poised to observe notable traction during the stipulated timeframe, owing to the surging urban population, in consort with soaring demand for improved quality services through minimal errors and better performance leading to cleaner & safer environment. Besides, increasing use of electronic devices, coupled with the growing disposable income across the region is further escalating the product uptake.

Competitive Dashboard:

The key players that constitute the competitive hierarchy of global robotic vacuum cleaner industry include Samsung Group, iRobot Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Ecovacs Robotics, Xiaomi Corporation, Dyson Limited, Bissell Homecare Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Neato Robotics, and Beijing Roborock Technology Co. Ltd. among others.

Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, By End-Use (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Floor Cleaning

Pool Cleaning

Window Cleaning

Others

Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, By Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Hybrid

Cleaner

Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, By Operation Mode (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Fully-Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, Sales Channel (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Offline

Online

Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, By End-Users (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Commercial

Residential

Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Europe

France

Spain

United Kingdom

Germany

America

United States

Canada

Brazil





Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China





Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Samsung Group

iRobot Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Ecovacs Robotics

Xiaomi Corporation

Dyson Limited

Bissell Homecare Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

Neato Robotics

Beijing Roborock Technology Co. Ltd.

