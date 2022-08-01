ProVen VCT plc

Fundraising update - expected close of Offer

1 August 2022

ProVen VCT plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the offer for subscription to raise up to £20 million (with an over allotment facility of up to a further £20 million) which opened on 11 January 2022 (the "Offer") has seen a strong level of demand. As a result, the Offer is expected to close to further applications at 1.00 p.m. on 12 August 2022, or, if earlier, such time as valid applications for approximately £40 million have been accepted.

To obtain a copy of the Securities Note, Registration Document and/or Summary (together the “Prospectus"), Financial Advisers should call the investment manager, Beringea, on 020 7845 7820. A downloadable version of the Prospectus is also available from www.provenvcts.co.uk. If you are an investor, please contact your Financial Adviser in the first instance and make your application through them.

For further information please contact:

Shane Elliott on 020 7845 7820

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820