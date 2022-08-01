Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin (SCIg) Market Report Comparison by Rating, ToC, Page Count, and Price only at Douglas Insights

Isle of Man, UK, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin (SCIg)?

The growing interest in subcutaneous administration, a method of injecting immunoglobulin through the skin, has been observed in recent years (subcutaneous immunoglobulin, or SCIg). Patients with immunodeficiency frequently use SCIg. Patients administer SCIg to themselves at home. Infusions are typically administered to the thighs or stomach fat beneath the skin. Small studies of SCIg in patients with CIDP have been conducted over the past few years. It has become a well-liked method of treating CIDP patients in Europe and the United States. Many different IVIg brands can be administered subcutaneously, but only a few products are designed for this method.

Subcutaneously administered immunoglobulin provides more stable serum immunoglobulin levels and has a lower incidence of systemic adverse effects than the intravenous route. This method increases the quality of the patient’s life by self administration or parental administration at home. Immunoglobulin preparations designed for subcutaneous administration have been available in Europe and the US since 2006. Although subcutaneous immunoglobulin preparations are not available in Turkey, the subcutaneous administration route has recently been included in the instructions of the three intravenous products with 10% concentration.

About Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin (SCIg) Market Growth

The steady increase in the use of intravenous immunoglobulin for the treatment of off-label indications is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Common off-label indications treated with intravenous immunoglobulin are Guillain-Barre syndrome, multifocal motor neuropathy, dermatomyositis, polymyositis, stiff person syndrome, and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

New technologies in manufacturing and purifying intravenous and subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIG) have made these safer and free from protein, viral, or other contaminants. This has increased clinician preference for the use of intravenous immunoglobulin. This in turn is expected to boost demand for SCIG.

Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin (SCIg) Market Segmentation

The market is segmented based on application, end-user, and geography. Application-wise, the global subcutaneous immunoglobulin market is segmented into secondary immunodeficiency diseases, primary immunodeficiency diseases and other diseases. Furthermore, the global subcutaneous immunoglobulin market is geographically segmented into North America, South America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Other segments include neurological disorders, infectious diseases and bleeding disorders etc.

Top Key Players Covered in Reports

Biotest AG

CSL Limited

Grifols SA

Kedrion S.p.A

Octapharma AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Shire)

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

LFB S.A

The report offers:

The top geographical end-users of subcutaneous immunoglobulin, including regions where the industry is expanding or intends to launch a product.

The current trends in the subcutaneous immunoglobulin market.

Market sizing for the global subcutaneous immunoglobulin market from 2015 to 2027, quantifying market growth during the forecast period.

Player mapping that takes into account the products and services offered, business strengths, strategic initiatives, product launches, geographical expansion and player profiling.

