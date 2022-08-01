English Danish

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program





On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 25 July to Friday 29 July:



Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 104,130 2,000,651,395 25 July 2022 360 18,061.6400 6,502,190 26 July 2022 360 18,214.6700 6,557,281 27 July 2022 360 18,428.3100 6,634,192 28 July 2022 300 19,068.1000 5,720,430 29 July 2022 300 19,315.1000 5,794,530 Total 25-29 July 2022 1,680 31,208,623 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 29 July 2022* 1,780 18,576.5614 33,066,279 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 48,887 890,389,400 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 107,590 2,064,926,298 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 502,915 10,182,357,625 25 July 2022 1,443 18,213.4200 26,281,965 26 July 2022 1,443 18,383.2900 26,527,087 27 July 2022 1,443 18,623.9100 26,874,302 28 July 2022 1,201 19,298.3400 23,177,306 29 July 2022 1,201 19,597.6200 23,536,742 Total 25-29 July 2022 6,731 126,397,403 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 29 July 2022* 5,402 18,778.3988 101,440,911 Bought from the Foundation 29 July 2022* 1,713 18,778.3988 32,167,397 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 196,069 3,616,995,649 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 516,761 10,442,363,335





*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 75,758 A shares and 396,635 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.53% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 1 August 2022

