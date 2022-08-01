Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 25 July to Friday 29 July:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|104,130
|2,000,651,395
|25 July 2022
|360
|18,061.6400
|6,502,190
|26 July 2022
|360
|18,214.6700
|6,557,281
|27 July 2022
|360
|18,428.3100
|6,634,192
|28 July 2022
|300
|19,068.1000
|5,720,430
|29 July 2022
|300
|19,315.1000
|5,794,530
|Total 25-29 July 2022
|1,680
|31,208,623
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 29 July 2022*
|1,780
|18,576.5614
|33,066,279
|Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|48,887
|890,389,400
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|107,590
|2,064,926,298
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|502,915
|10,182,357,625
|25 July 2022
|1,443
|18,213.4200
|26,281,965
|26 July 2022
|1,443
|18,383.2900
|26,527,087
|27 July 2022
|1,443
|18,623.9100
|26,874,302
|28 July 2022
|1,201
|19,298.3400
|23,177,306
|29 July 2022
|1,201
|19,597.6200
|23,536,742
|Total 25-29 July 2022
|6,731
|126,397,403
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 29 July 2022*
|5,402
|18,778.3988
|101,440,911
|Bought from the Foundation 29 July 2022*
|1,713
|18,778.3988
|32,167,397
|Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|196,069
|3,616,995,649
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|516,761
|10,442,363,335
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 75,758 A shares and 396,635 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.53% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 1 August 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 2977 1815
