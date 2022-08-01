Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

| Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

København K, DENMARK

Announcement


A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program


On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                                                                        

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 25 July to Friday 29 July:
                                  

  Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 104,130   2,000,651,395
25 July 2022 360 18,061.6400 6,502,190
26 July 2022 360 18,214.6700 6,557,281
27 July 2022 360 18,428.3100 6,634,192
28 July 2022 300 19,068.1000 5,720,430
29 July 2022 300 19,315.1000 5,794,530
Total 25-29 July 2022 1,680   31,208,623
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 29 July 2022* 1,780 18,576.5614 33,066,279
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 48,887   890,389,400
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 107,590   2,064,926,298
  Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 502,915   10,182,357,625
25 July 2022 1,443 18,213.4200 26,281,965
26 July 2022 1,443 18,383.2900 26,527,087
27 July 2022 1,443 18,623.9100 26,874,302
28 July 2022 1,201 19,298.3400 23,177,306
29 July 2022 1,201 19,597.6200 23,536,742
Total 25-29 July 2022 6,731   126,397,403
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 29 July 2022* 5,402 18,778.3988 101,440,911
Bought from the Foundation 29 July 2022* 1,713 18,778.3988 32,167,397
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 196,069   3,616,995,649
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 516,761   10,442,363,335


*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 75,758 A shares and 396,635 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.53% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 1 August 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 2977 1815

Attachments


Attachments

Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 30 2022 Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 30 2022