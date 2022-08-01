DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 29 July 2022 £41.77m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 29 July 2022 £41.77m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 49,519,882

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 29 July 2022 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 84.34p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 83.84p

Ordinary share price 66.00p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (21.75%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 29/07/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.

Portfolio summary: % of portfolio

1 Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest) 12.16%

2 Cash and other net current assets 10.71%

3 Hargreaves Services Plc 9.38%

4 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc 8.10%

5 Centaur Media Plc 7.22%

6 Volex Plc 6.95%

7 Ramsdens Holdings Plc 6.85%

8 DigitalBox plc 6.61%

9 Fireangel Safety Technology Plc 5.90%

10 Synectics Plc 5.06%

11 Equals Group Plc 4.18%

12 Adept Technology Group Plc 4.14%

13 Tactus Holdings Limited 3.91%

14 National World Plc 3.85%

15 Theworks.co.uk Plc 2.22%

16 Norman Broadbent Plc 1.38%

17 Venture Life Group Plc 0.97%

18 Real Good Food Company Plc 0.36%

Other 0.05%