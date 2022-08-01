DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio

|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 29 July 2022
|£41.77m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 29 July 2022
|£41.77m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|49,519,882
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 29 July 2022 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|84.34p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|83.84p
|Ordinary share price
|66.00p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(21.75%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 29/07/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
|Portfolio summary:
|% of portfolio
|1
|Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)
|12.16%
|2
|Cash and other net current assets
|10.71%
|3
|Hargreaves Services Plc
|9.38%
|4
|Flowtech Fluidpower Plc
|8.10%
|5
|Centaur Media Plc
|7.22%
|6
|Volex Plc
|6.95%
|7
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc
|6.85%
|8
|DigitalBox plc
|6.61%
|9
|Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
|5.90%
|10
|Synectics Plc
|5.06%
|11
|Equals Group Plc
|4.18%
|12
|Adept Technology Group Plc
|4.14%
|13
|Tactus Holdings Limited
|3.91%
|14
|National World Plc
|3.85%
|15
|Theworks.co.uk Plc
|2.22%
|16
|Norman Broadbent Plc
|1.38%
|17
|Venture Life Group Plc
|0.97%
|18
|Real Good Food Company Plc
|0.36%
|Other
|0.05%
|Total
|100.00%