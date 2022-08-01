DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio

| Source: Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc

London, UNITED KINGDOM

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Values 
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: 
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 29 July 2022£41.77m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 29 July 2022£41.77m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):49,519,882
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 29 July 2022 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*84.34p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*83.84p
  
Ordinary share price 66.00p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(21.75%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 29/07/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
   
   
Portfolio summary:% of portfolio
1Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)12.16%
2Cash and other net current assets10.71%
3Hargreaves Services Plc 9.38%
4Flowtech Fluidpower Plc8.10%
5Centaur Media Plc7.22%
6Volex Plc6.95%
7Ramsdens Holdings Plc6.85%
8DigitalBox plc6.61%
9Fireangel Safety Technology Plc5.90%
10Synectics Plc5.06%
11Equals Group Plc4.18%
12Adept Technology Group Plc 4.14%
13Tactus Holdings Limited3.91%
14National World Plc3.85%
15Theworks.co.uk Plc2.22%
16Norman Broadbent Plc1.38%
17Venture Life Group Plc0.97%
18Real Good Food Company Plc0.36%
 Other0.05%
 Total100.00%