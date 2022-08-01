GXO to Ring Opening Bell at New York Stock Exchange to Mark One Year Anniversary as a Public Company

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), announced today that CEO Malcolm Wilson will be joined by company representatives and members of the GXO Board of Directors to ring the Opening Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, to mark the one-year anniversary of becoming a standalone company. GXO is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and a recent addition to the Fortune 500.



“I’m extremely proud of the 120,000 GXO team members worldwide who have made our first year such an enormous success,” said Malcolm Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of GXO. “In becoming GXO, we created a pure-play logistics leader laser-focused on accelerating growth and creating value for all our stakeholders. As a leader in warehousing services and solutions, we remain committed to driving continuous improvement for our customers, our partners, our people and our planet and are well-positioned for future growth.”

In its first year as a standalone company, GXO received an “AA” ESG rating from MSCI, placing it first among its peers, published its inaugural ESG report and received recognition for its employment and inclusion programs for veterans and people with disabilities. In addition, the company was recently named “Supplier of the Year for Support and Services” by aerospace leader Boeing.

GXO will release its second quarter results after market close on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, and on investors.gxo.com

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for approximately 120,000 team members across more than 900 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

