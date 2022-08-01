College Raptor Releases Its Eighth Annual ‘Best Colleges’ Rankings

Iowa City, IA, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- College Raptor, the most evolved, accurate, and comprehensive college search site, today released its eighth annual “Best Colleges” rankings. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) topped the list, and Barnard College, Vassar College, Carleton College, University of Southern California, and Colgate University are each new to the ‘Top 50 Best Colleges’ List since last year. College Raptor also published rankings in three new categories this year: Best Religiously Affiliated Colleges, Best Colleges for Middle-Class Affordability, and Most Geographically Diverse Colleges.

More than 25 million students and families have relied on College Raptor’s advanced AI-powered algorithms to personalize their college search, estimate net price, and assess fit. Additionally, they use College Raptor to create a plan that maximizes both their chances of admission and their amount of financial aid.

“There’s no question that rising college costs present an additional financial challenge to families today, and, as cautious consumers, they want to make the right choice,” said William Staib, co-founder, president and CEO, College Raptor. “We at College Raptor – and I as a parent to six children – know the way students make their application lists and identify their dream schools has evolved. That’s why we publish college rankings and continually advance our tools – so students and families are empowered to make the best decisions with regards to their preferences, academic performance, and ability to pay.”

College Raptor’s Best Colleges rankings include the Top 50 Best Colleges nationally as well as the Top 25 Best Colleges in these eight regions: Far West, Great Lakes, Mid-East, New England, Plains, Rocky Mountain, Southeast, and Southwest.

New this year, the company introduced three new ranking categories to spotlight schools that provide religious affiliation, are affordable, and offer a geographically diverse student body. Top schools in these new categories were:

Best Religiously Affiliated Colleges: Duke University

Best Colleges for Middle-Class Affordability: Harvard University

Most Geographically Diverse Colleges: Notre Dame University

Staib continued: “Each student is unique and so is every school featured in the Top Colleges rankings. These lists serve as a starting point for students to discover colleges they might not otherwise have thought about.”

College Raptor advises that although rankings are important, a college’s rank isn’t the only factor a family should consider. To help students and families find their best fit colleges, College Raptor uses a holistic approach to calculate personalized match scores at any U.S. institution based on personal preferences, academic scores, and a family’s financial situation. Students may use College Raptor to find the schools that best meet their academic and career goals, that are most affordable, and that reduce their need for student debt.

“College Raptor really helped me by providing me with options that I had never seen or heard of before,” shared Katelyn W. from Texas. “It opened me up to the possibility of quite a few out-of-state colleges, and ‘reach’ colleges that I did not think I would be eligible for, but College Raptor gave me an ‘academic fit’ and showed me so many amazing, viable options.”

The complete College Raptor Best Colleges Rankings include:

Top 50 Best Colleges

Top 25 Best Public Colleges

Top 25 Best Private Colleges

Top 25 Best Liberal Arts Colleges

Top 25 Best Research Colleges

Top 25 Best Small Colleges

Top 25 Best Mid-Sized Colleges

Top 25 Best Large Colleges

Top 25 Best Mid-East Colleges

Top 25 Best Southeast Colleges

Top 25 Best Far West Colleges

Top 25 Best Southwest Colleges

Top 25 Best New England Colleges

Top 25 Best Plains Region Colleges

Top 25 Best Great Lakes Colleges

Top 25 Best Rocky Mountain Colleges

College Raptor’s overall national rankings are based on an analysis of data about the school’s selectivity, financial health, academic rigor, and student success. Full methodology is outlined here.

Coming soon: College Raptor’s Hidden Gems Rankings that specifically highlight schools that put the spotlight on amazing schools that students and families may not have heard of before.

