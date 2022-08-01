Aclaris Therapeutics Expands Leadership Team

Appoints Douglas Manion, M.D., FRCP (C), as President and COO

WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced the appointment of Douglas Manion, M.D., FRCP (C), as President and Chief Operating Officer. Dr. Manion will be responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations, continuing to develop Aclaris’ infrastructure and helping Aclaris develop its vision and overall strategic direction alongside Neal Walker, Aclaris’ CEO, and Aclaris’ board of directors.

“We are excited to strengthen our leadership team by welcoming Dr. Manion to Aclaris,” said Dr. Neal Walker, CEO of Aclaris. “Doug’s significant experience across the business, strong background in drug development, and track record of leading organizations, building teams and creating value for both large and small organizations will be extremely valuable as we continue to advance our drug development pipeline.”

Dr. Manion brings over 25 years of pharmaceutical industry experience in both large and small companies. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President of Research and Development at Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where he oversaw all research and development activities until its acquisition by Pfizer Inc. Prior to that, Dr. Manion was the Chief Executive Officer of Kleo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an immuno-oncology company, until its acquisition by Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. Dr. Manion’s previous biopharmaceutical experience included leadership roles at Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, DuPont Pharmaceuticals and DuPont Merck Pharmaceuticals.

“Aclaris is at an exciting stage in its life, and I am thrilled to join the organization,” said Dr. Manion. “I look forward to leveraging my strengths in helping Aclaris grow and execute on its strategy.”

Dr. Manion’s appointment is effective August 1, 2022. In connection with his appointment, Dr. Walker will no longer serve as the President, but will continue to serve as Aclaris’ Chief Executive Officer.

About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a robust R&D engine exploring protein kinase regulation. For additional information, please visit www.aclaristx.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” and similar expressions, and are based on Aclaris’ current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include the future contributions of Dr. Manion. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the conduct of clinical trials, Aclaris’ reliance on third parties over which it may not always have full control, Aclaris’ ability to enter into strategic partnerships on commercially reasonable terms, the uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of Aclaris’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings Aclaris makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These documents are available under the “SEC Filings” page of the “Investors” section of Aclaris’ website at www.aclaristx.com. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Aclaris as of the date of this release, and Aclaris assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

