Catalyst Biosciences Announces Support from Largest Single Stockholder

JEC Capital Partners Agrees to Vote Its Shares in Favor of Catalyst’s Nominees at the Company’s 2022 Annual Meeting



Michael Torok from JEC Appointed as an Observer to the Transaction Committee of the Board of Directors

Company Has Committed to Announcing a Record Date for a Substantial Distribution of Cash to Stockholders as Soon as Litigation and Proxy Fight are Resolved

Catalyst Calls Upon JDS1 to Drop Its Litigation and Proxy Contest so the Company Can Expeditiously Execute Its Cash Distribution Plan

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) (“Catalyst,” the “Company” or “we”) today announced that it has reached an agreement with its largest single stockholder1, JEC II Associates, LLC (“JEC”), under which JEC has committed to vote all of the Catalyst shares over which it has voting authority in favor of Catalyst’s nominees for the Board of Directors on the Company’s WHITE proxy card at the Company’s upcoming 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”), scheduled to be held on August 15, 2022. In addition, Michael Torok, the Managing Director of JEC, has been appointed as an observer to the Transaction Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Separately, the Board has committed to distributing a significant portion of the Company’s available cash to stockholders (the “Cash Distribution Plan”) and announcing a record date for that distribution within five business days following the conclusion of the Company’s Delaware litigation and proxy contest with JDS1, LLC (“JDS1”), assuming that no other litigation arises beforehand. If the litigation and proxy contest are concluded soon and without much additional expense, the Company expects that initial distribution to be $45 million. As the Company stated in a letter to stockholders on July 19, 2022, we estimate that we may ultimately provide stockholders up to $65 million in cash, in one or more distributions, and we continue to pursue the monetization of our remaining assets that may generate additional value.

“We are pleased to have the support of our largest stockholder during a pivotal time in our Company’s history, as we seek to expeditiously distribute the Company’s available cash and monetize the Company’s remaining assets,” said Augustine Lawlor, Chairman of Catalyst. “We have appreciated JEC’s input into our strategic plan, and we value Mr. Torok’s insights and his constructive approach to the discussions. The Board welcomes Mr. Torok’s participation in future meetings of the Transaction Committee and looks forward to his contributions.”

“I applaud the Catalyst Board of Directors for its actions in exploring strategic alternatives and for developing the Cash Distribution Plan,” said Michael Torok, Managing Director of JEC. “I am fully supportive of this Plan, and I call upon JDS1 to drop its proxy contest and litigation so that the Company can make its initial distribution of cash to shareholders. I am pleased to support the Company’s nominees at the Annual Meeting and I look forward to my role as an observer to the Transaction Committee as it works to monetize additional assets and implement the Cash Distribution Plan.”

Catalyst urges other stockholders to join JEC in supporting the Cash Distribution Plan by voting “FOR” ALL nominees on the WHITE proxy card.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst is a biotechnology company focused on protease therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in disorders of the complement and coagulation systems. After the transaction of its complement pipeline, Catalyst’s product candidates consist of the coagulation related assets marzeptacog alfa (activated) (“MarzAA”), dalcinonacog alfa (“DalcA”), and CB 2679d-GT. MarzAA is a SQ administered next generation engineered coagulation Factor VIIa (“FVIIa”) for the treatment of episodic bleeding and prophylaxis in subjects with rare bleeding disorders. DalcA is a next-generation SQ administered FIX. CB 2679d-GT is an AAV-based gene therapy construct harboring the DalcA sequence. Both MarzAA and DalcA have shown sustained efficacy and safety in mid-stage clinical trials and are available for partnering. CB 2679d-GT has obtained preclinical proof-of-concept and is also available for partnering.

