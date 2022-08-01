RYU Apparel Inc. (OTCQB: RYPPF) Details Entrance into the Metaverse Via Rypplzz, Web3 Expert Thomas Carter

Vancouver, BC, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) (OTCQB: RYPPF) (FWB: RYAA) (“RYU” “RYPPF” or the “Company”), a cutting-edge digital lifestyle brand and creator of award-winning urban athletic apparel that facilitates human movement, is pleased to announce that it has signed an advisory agreement with Thomas Carter , current CEO of blockchain infrastructure company Total Network Services and Founder/Chairman of leading FinTech company Deal Box , to oversee architecture and deployment of RYU’s Web3 Initiatives. The Company has now laid out its plan to build an immersive retail ecosystem that takes the dazzling digital elements of the Metaverse and places them at physical locations for customers to discover around the world.

RYU Apparel Inc. CEO Cesare Fazari’s critically acclaimed lifestyle and athletic apparel brand alongside his mission of spreading positivity and respect and bringing hope to youth all over the world.

Thomas Carter has helped advise over 500 companies over the last 30+ years and spent the past six years creating industry-leading blockchain technology and services in FinTech and the Internet of Things.

This year, Carter’s company Total Network Services will facilitate the U.S. government’s largest blockchain implementation to date with the U.S. Census Bureau helping secure over 500,000 employee devices using their Universal Communication Identifier (UCID) .

The Company in collaboration with Rypplzz will create an immersive retail ecosystem that pairs customers with the people, places, and things that enhance their experience beyond commerce, and motivates them to create healthier, more connected lifestyles.

Carter’s take on Rypplzz’ partnership with RYU, “This ecosystem will be a game changer —disruptive even. Change is disruptive at times, but we will make sure we provide a seamless end-to-end brand experience that connects, educates, entertains, and liberates.”

Rypplzz has a patented platform called Interlife® that bridges the digital and physical worlds by allowing people to efficiently and securely connect with digital files at precise real-world locations. Their technology is designed to inspire movement and connection on a global scale seamlessly and easily in-home and out in the world. Both Rypplzz and RYU center their brands around an optimized human experience and align with RYU’s mantra, Movement Matters.

“...Essentially the brain is a computer, and the body is a machine. Our system is the brain that optimizes the flow and movement of life itself” noted Josh Pendrick, CEO of Rypplzz

Rypplzz has adapted a craftsmanship approach to their system, and intentionally designed it to support their user’s digital, physical, and mental life balance. Both RYU and Rypplzz believe a balanced view of the Metaverse is imperative when considering the immersive retail design because life persists beyond devices.

RYU is set to expand their digital-physical presence to the United States with exceptional in-store and at home customer experiences (powered by the Rypplzz technology ecosystem). RYU and Rypplzz plan on connecting their customers (and users) by curating one-to-one activations that leave them feeling invigorated, empowered, and energized.

About RYU Apparel Inc.

RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU, OTCQB: RYPPF), or Respect Your Universe, is an award-winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for the fitness, performance and lifestyle of the athletic man and woman. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate optimal human performance. For more information, please visit the RYU website at: http://ryu.com

About Total Network Services Corp.

Total Network Services, Corp (TNS) is a San Diego-based developer of simple, safe and secure blockchain-focused products and services designed to help the world transition into the blockchain economy. TNS’s innovations span across industry boundaries — from FinTech to Telecom security —all supported by its network infrastructure. TNS’s mission is to improve legacy solutions by infusing new levels of verification into the next internet evolution. To learn more about TNS visit https://tnscorp.io/

About Rypplzz Inc.

Rypplzz /rip·uhlz/ has developed a patented spatial computing system called Interlife® that integrates the digital and physical world by enabling digital files to exist in precise coordinates of physical space. Interlife® was designed to elevate the human experience by connecting people, content and things to physical space and providing enhanced connectivity. To learn more about Rypplzz visit https://rypplzz.com/ . To learn more about Rypplzz's geo messenger app LightPlay, which allows you to deploy and discover location-based messages anywhere visit https://www.lightplay.app/

