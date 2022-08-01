Excelsior University Commences a New Journey

Albany, NY, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerous polls, before and after disruptions caused by the pandemic, show that over half of Americans believe it is essential for them to get training and develop new skills. Yet labor experts say Americans still struggle to obtain these credentials, creating a mismatch between applicants and open jobs.

Responding to this situation and other forces, Excelsior University today officially adopts the university designation and redoubles its efforts to serve as a lifelong learning home for students. Excelsior leaders say their online approach serves as a national model for offering adult students more credit, helping them finish degrees sooner and keeping their education affordable.

In fact, nearly 15,000 alumni have earned more than one degree at Excelsior in its over 50-year history. In the early 2000s, Excelsior was among the first institutions to develop and offer courses via fully online instruction.

Herman, a senior leader in the U.S. Army, has earned two degrees from Excelsior. When he found Excelsior, he says he found an institution to support his lifelong learning and that took care of him as a person. Herman, who had previously attended other colleges but had not completed a degree, transferred credits to Excelsior, received credit for his military training, and took the Excelsior courses he needed to earn a Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts in 2019. Three months later he was re-enrolled, and in July 2021, he earned a Master of Public Administration. “As I went to Excelsior, I felt like I was bringing out a better version of myself every time I achieved that success.”

David Schejbal, PhD, president of Excelsior, says, “We are education problem-solvers. Recently rated a top institution in return on investment for students, Excelsior University provides students with career-focused learning solutions. We help students meet their goals quickly, affordably, and efficiently, with strong support from faculty and staff who are the best in the business. Whether students are thinking short term or long term, Excelsior is the first choice and forever home for transformative education.”

In 2021, 55% of Excelsior graduates reported career advancement and 70% reported pay increases. Excelsior ranks in America’s Top 10 Online Colleges 2022, reported by Newsweek, out of 150 colleges and universities offering online degree programs.

Industry-Validated Learning

Leading organizations in every sector partner with Excelsior University to accelerate talent growth, meet new and strategic needs, and build their management team. These partners include General Electric, American Nurses Association and others. Students have the knowledge, skills and experience employers are looking for, and the credentials employers trust.

Excelsior offers more than 37 degree programs across six areas of study: business, health sciences, liberal arts, nursing, public service and technology. Dedicated academic advisors and faculty members foster and promote academic success as students work toward career advancement and achievement of life goals.

With the change to university, Excelsior University is also unveiling a new logo and branding today. The logo incorporates an upward-facing arrow that symbolizes the trajectory it provides to students and a building symbolizing Excelsior as their educational home.

