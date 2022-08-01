Aspira Women’s Health to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Wednesday, August 10

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (“Aspira”), a bio-analytical based women’s health company focused on gynecologic disease, today announced that the company will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 before the market open on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Management will also host a conference call with investors to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update at 8:30am Eastern Time. Details for the call are below:



Conference Call & Webcast Details Date: Wednesday, August 10 Time: 8:30am ET Toll Free: 1-877-407-4018 International: 1-201-689-8471 Conference ID: 13730747 Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1556156&tp_key=c5bafc5645

About Aspira Women’s Health Inc.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is transforming women’s health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians assess risk, optimize patient management, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. Aspira Women’s Health is particularly focused on closing the ethnic disparity gap in ovarian cancer risk assessment and developing solutions for pelvic diseases such as pelvic mass risk assessment and endometriosis. OVA1plusTM combines our FDA-cleared products, OVA1® and OVERA®, to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. Aspira GenetiXTM testing offers both targeted and comprehensive genetic testing options with a gynecologic focus. With over 10 years of expertise in ovarian cancer risk assessment, Aspira Women’s Health is working to deliver a portfolio of pelvic mass products over a patient’s lifetime with our cutting-edge research. The next generation of products in development include OVAWatchTM and EndoCheckTM. To improve patient accessibility, Aspira Women’s Health has recently launched our Aspira SynergyTM technology transfer platform to empower health systems, academics, regional labs, and physician group labs to conduct genetic and specialty tests in-house. Visit our website for more information at www.aspirawh.com.