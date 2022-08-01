Biolage Professional Haircare Brand Reintroduces Itself With Sleeker, 100% Recycled Packaging and Vegan and Cruelty-Free Certified Formulas

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biolage Professional, a worldwide leader in salon haircare since 1990, announces their commitments to a better future. As of today, Biolage's iconic formulas will be certified cruelty free and vegan* with their signature bottles** made from 100% PCR plastic.

The brand has been given the Leaping Bunny stamp of approval by Cruelty Free International, a leading organization working to end animal testing. Leaping Bunny requires brands to forensically investigate their entire supply chain, including all raw materials and individual ingredients, for any cases of animal testing. Approval must be given to the brand's entire portfolio - individual products or items cannot be approved in isolation. This was a stringent process and consumers can buy all Biolage products with complete confidence knowing that they meet the Leaping Bunny's strict criteria.

Biolage's white signature bottles** which are now made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic, save over 30 tons of virgin plastic every year.

Altogether these commitments are highlighted in the new sleeker look of the brand. The formulas remain unchanged and are the same iconic formulas known to deliver Biolage's signature performance of shine and softness that can transition from salon to home.

The entire Biolage portfolio will also feature the iconic Biolage AromaScience™ fragrance, made of a unique blend of fruits, flowers, and spices that the brand is known for.

Along with their commitments, the brand has three key goals: to enhance, elevate, and encourage consumers and pros alike:

Enhance clients' and consumers' natural beauty with products that work in synergy with hair and scalp, amplifying shine, softness and fluid movement that can transition from salon to home.

Elevate the relationship between stylists and their clients with reliable and trusted products that deliver unparalleled hydration and conditioning.

Encourage conscious efforts to continue to minimize our impact on the environment with a commitment against testing on animals and striving for new ways to make Biolage's products more sustainable, from eliminating virgin plastic to increasing biodegradability in their formulas.

"We are so excited to finally announce this brand renovation," says Assistant Vice President of Biolage Professional, Aurelie Croze. "We've been working tirelessly to revamp our brand's look and feel and to meet consumers needs in wanting vegan, cruelty-free and sustainable beauty products. Receiving a Leaping Bunny certification from Cruelty Free International, one of the premier organizations leading the charge against animal testing throughout the supply chain, is such a proud moment for the brand. We can't wait for the new era of Biolage Professional."

According to GlobalData, 35% of consumers actively look for cruelty-free claims on beauty products. Additionally, according to the Global Cosmetic Industry and SurveyMonkey, 20% of consumers look for sustainable packaging, and more than one-third of consumers are willing to spend more for products that are better for the environment than cheaper, less eco-friendly options. Biolage Professional wanted to move in this direction with cruelty-free, vegan formulas and sustainable packaging because they know that more and more, consumers want to support a brand that commits to sustainability.

"I was so excited when the Biolage Professional team told me they were taking this huge leap!" says Biolage Professional Global Ambassador and Celebrity Stylist, Sunnie Brook. "I've been a fan of the brand's unique portfolio for years, and I couldn't be more excited for these iconic formulas to now officially be certified vegan and cruelty-free and for the new sleek, professional-looking, and sustainable packaging. I know consumers and professionals alike are going to appreciate Biolage's efforts to move the haircare industry toward a more responsible future."

Biolage will be putting forward its vegan, cruelty-free and 100% PCR claims as of Aug. 1 and the updated packaging has already begun to roll out across salons and retailers including ULTA Beauty, Amazon, JCPenney, Hair.com, with all new packaging being phased in by the end of 2022. Learn more about the brand's renovation at Biolage.com

*no animal-derived ingredients

**excluding cap

ABOUT BIOLAGE PROFESSIONAL:

In 1990, Biolage Professional was born from the mind of hairdresser and entrepreneur Arnie Miller, who saw the opportunity to bring out hair's natural beauty, making it touchable and full of movement. Since its conception, the brand has been inspired by natural ingredients, and known for its iconic white packaging and signature fragrance. Biolage Professional is recognized worldwide as a leader in salon haircare, offering high-performance, professional-quality products inspired by botanicals—and that reputation continues to grow. Biolage Professional is committed to consistently improving its formulas and sustainability standards, and is proud to announce that as of Aug. 1, 2022, the brand is 100% vegan, cruelty-free approved under the Leaping Bunny program by Cruelty Free International, and its signature bottles are made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic. We recognize that sustainability is a journey of continuous improvement, and we invite you to join us.

