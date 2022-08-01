English Finnish

Uponor Corporation, Stock exchange release, 1 August 2022 at 15:00 EEST

Change in Uponor Corporation’s holding of own shares

Uponor Corporation has conveyed 10,202 shares to the members of the Uponor's Board of Directors as a part of the Board members' annual remuneration in accordance with the decision of the Annual General Meeting on 15 March 2022.

The handover date for the shares was 29 July 2022. Following the transaction, Uponor Corporation holds 530,950 of its own shares.

Uponor in brief

Uponor is rethinking water for future generations. Our offering, including safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure, enables a more sustainable living environment. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,900 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America and Uponor’s products are sold in some 80 countries. In 2021, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.3 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com