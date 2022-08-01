Cigarette Rolling Paper Market size was USD 682.10 Million in 2021 and it will reach to USD 1,042.82 Million by 2029 : GreyViews

Pune India, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Cigarette Rolling Paper market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Cigarette Rolling Paper market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the material, product, weight, application, and others. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Cigarette Rolling Paper market are Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., Delfort Group AG, Republic Technologies, Richer Paper Co., Ltd., Snail Custom Rolling Papers, Moondust Paper Private Limited, Miquel y Costas, JOB de Jean Bardou, Devambez, and Recon Inc. among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Cigarette Rolling Paper market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures. Among these, Republic Technologies is one of the most significant manufacturers and distributors present in the global cigarette rolling paper market.

Cigarette rolling paper is specially used in the manufacturer of cigarettes. These are sheets of significantly thin paper which encases cannabis while rolling a joint. Usually, these sheets are made of wood pulp, hemp, rice straw, or flax. These papers comes in various dimensions with the range of 70 mm to 110 mm length. In addition, the rolling papers are flavored for enhancing the taste experience. The wide ranging variety of cigarette rolling papers include blueberry, grape, pineapple, and double chocolate.

Increasing disposable incomes of the population leads to the increased affordability of cigarette consumption. This drives growth of the overall cigarette rolling paper market. For instance, different studies have indicated that the per capita cigarette consumption is higher for high income households as compared with the low-income households. Moreover, health systems across the low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) is seeing considerable burden of non-communicable diseases. Hence, such countries are increasing tobacco prices as a most effective method to reduce smoking. However, the consequent increase in disposable incomes of population across LMICs around Asia-Pacific and Latin America and the Caribbean is boosting tobacco consumption. This factor has driven growth of global cigarette rolling paper market

Scope of Cigarette Rolling Paper Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Million Segments Covered Material, product, weight, application, and region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., Delfort Group AG, Republic Technologies, Richer Paper Co., Ltd., Snail Custom Rolling Papers, Moondust Paper Private Limited, Miquel y Costas, JOB de Jean Bardou, Devambez, and Recon Inc. among others

Segmentation Analysis

Flax segment is witnessed a considerable market share in 2021.

The material segment includes flax, sisal, hemp, rice straw, and esparto. Flax segment witnessed a considerable market share in 2020. This is attributed to the fact that it is a highly used traditional raw material for the production of cigarette rolling paper. In addition, Flax material has a significant influence on the taste of cigarettes. Also, this material offers features such as thin like rice straw and easier to roll like wood pulp or hemp. Such features and significance of Flax material in cigarette rolling has mainly driven growth of this segment.

Hand-rolled segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The application segment includes machine-rolled and hand-rolled. Hand-rolled segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. Ongoing popularity of popularity of roll-your-own (RYO) tobacco trend has mainly boosted growth of this segment. In addition, there is a belief among end users that rolling of own cigarettes avoids harmful chemicals present associated with commercially produced cigarette. In addition, rising number of consumers are considering roll-your-own tobacco, a more natural process. Such factors are expected to boost growth of this segment in upcoming years.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception about the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Cigarette Rolling Paper include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

Europe region witnessed a major share. Significant number of smokers in the region is mainly contributing to the cigarette rolling paper market. In addition, upsurge in trend of roll-your-own tobacco in Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom has further contributed to the market growth. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. Increased population and rising disposable income in Asia-Pacific is fuelling growth of the cigarette rolling paper market.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany Cigarette Rolling Paper market size was valued at USD 81.85 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 123.25 Million by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2029.

Germany is one of the leading nations in the Europe Cigarette Rolling Paper market. This is mainly attributed to changing lifestyles, increasing disposable incomes of population, and rising trend of roll-your-own tobacco across the country. Sales of Cigarette Rolling Paper products in this country is projected to grow due to increased spending capacity of consumers.

Moreover, comparatively higher tobacco consumption in Germany than in other European countries is one of the major factor contributing to the market growth. Also, the trend of dining out, preference towards night lounges, and increasing modernization in the country is opportunistic for growth of the market.

China

China Cigarette Rolling Paper market size was valued at USD 136.42 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 200.78 Million by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2029. China is one of the largest consumer as well as exporter of tobacco. In addition, the factors such as rapid urbanization, flourishing Chinese cigarette manufacturing sector, and upsurge in a number of smokers in the country has further boosted growth of the market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are more than 300 million cigarette smokers in China, which is about one-third of the global population. This significance of cigarette smoking in the country boosts demand for cigarette rolling papers.



India

India Cigarette Rolling Paper market size was valued at USD 27.28 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 42.67 Million by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2029. India is one of the strongest growing economies in Asia. Increasing population in the country and upsurge in tobacco consumption in the country boosts growth of the market. For instance, according to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey India, 267 million adults (29% of all adults) with the age of 15 years and above in the country are users of tobacco.

In addition, the country is seeing rapid growth in influence of social media and changing lifestyle. This has encouraged modern population to increase Cigarette smoking. On the other hand, there is abundance of raw material in India. Such factors have altogether contributed to the India cigarette rolling paper market.



Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all of the industries such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, and, automobile, etc. Also, the pandemic has caused decreased purchases of cigarette rolling paper from offline stores due to social distancing norms and lockdowns. In addition, the demand for cigarette rolling paper decreased during the period owing to the regulations on social distancing and supply chain disruptions. In most of the regions, the manufacturing facilities of cigarette rolling paper were closed in the second and third quarters of fiscal year 2020.

On the other hand, the pandemic has caused upsurge in online sales of Cigarette and Rolling Papers. Hence, Cigarette Rolling Paper market is expected to witness considerable growth in the post-pandemic.

