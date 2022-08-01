Microcontrollers Market Projected to Reach $33.2 billion by 2029| Exclusive Report By Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Microcontrollers market.The Global Microcontrollers Market is expected to grow at more than 8.1% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 33.2 billion by 2028 from USD 17.3 billion in 2019.

Microcontroller Market players are facing difficulties in analyzing the demand as a greater amount of uncertainty abounds the automotive and industrial sectors, decelerating the GDP growth of developing as well as the developed economies.

The rising need for agility and flexibility in the industrial ecosystem due to the reducing product lifecycles is expected to spur growth further. The consumer electronics segment has witnessed significant growth owing to innovative technological developments such as wireless sensing and connectivity, automation, along with the emergence of IoT ecosystems in homes. Furthermore, many players in the market are developing microcontrollers with state-of-the-art architecture to make them compatible with the devices that are having such technologies.

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1976/microcontrollers-market/#request-a-sample

The 32-bit segment dominated the market with a share of over 40.0% in 2021. This large share is attributed to the increasing use of these MCUs for automotive applications and rapidly decreasing average selling prices. The 32-bit technology simplifies the product design and lowers the material costs, and it has 32 pathways in parallel for data transmission.

The medical devices segment is expected to witness increasing demand for microcontrollers over the forecast period owing to various factors such as the high demand for accuracy in medical procedures, technological advancements, government support for medical automation, and increasing R&D investments for the development of MCUs that are required in advanced medical equipment.

Industry Insights:

HOUSTON, Jan. 28 -- Expanding its family of microcontrollers (MCUs), Texas Instruments (NYSE: TXN - News; TI) today announced the introduction of the TMS470 platform of ARM7(TM) family-based general purpose processors (GPPs). Based on the 32-bit ARM7TDMI(R) processor, TMS470 MCUs offer up to 60MHz of performance for general purpose applications that include industrial, medical instrumentation, consumer electronics and data processing.

Geneva, May 12, 2022 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, today will host its Capital Markets Day in Paris, France.

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 26, 2022 -- Security threats are growing in complexity and causing product development challenges in the Internet of Things (IoT), consumer, industrial, medical and other markets. It is imperative that these products have strong embedded security while also offering low power consumption for longer battery life. Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP) announced the release of the industry's first microcontroller (MCU) to combine a secure subsystem and Arm® TrustZone® technology in a single package

As a part of Microcontrollers market segmentation, our study exhibits a market analysis based on type, Market application and Historic Data:

Attributes Details (Current Scenario) Base-Year 2020-2021 Historic Data 2019-2020 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Regions Covered



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa By Type/function



8 BITS

16 BITS

32 BITS By Application Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Medical Devices CAGR (XX%) 8.1%% (Current Market Analysis) Customization Available Yes, the report can be customized as per your need. (Free 15% Customization) Delivery Format PDF, and Excel through Email

Browse Detailed Research Insights with TOC:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1976/microcontrollers-market/#report-details

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Market Overview : It incorporates six sections, research scope, significant makers covered, market fragments by type, Microcontrollers market portions by application, study goals, and years considered.

: It incorporates six sections, research scope, significant makers covered, market fragments by type, Microcontrollers market portions by application, study goals, and years considered. Market Landscape : Here, the opposition in the Worldwide Microcontrollers Market is dissected, by value, income, deals, and piece of the pie by organization, market rate, cutthroat circumstances Landscape, and most recent patterns, consolidation, development, obtaining, and portions of the overall industry of top organizations.

: Here, the opposition in the Worldwide Microcontrollers Market is dissected, by value, income, deals, and piece of the pie by organization, market rate, cutthroat circumstances Landscape, and most recent patterns, consolidation, development, obtaining, and portions of the overall industry of top organizations. Profiles of Manufacturers : Here, driving players of the worldwide Microcontrollers market are considered dependent on deals region, key items, net edge, income, cost, and creation.

: Here, driving players of the worldwide Microcontrollers market are considered dependent on deals region, key items, net edge, income, cost, and creation. Market Status and Outlook by Region : In this segment, the report examines about net edge, deals, income, creation, portion of the overall industry, CAGR, and market size by locale. Here, the worldwide Microcontrollers Market is profoundly examined based on areas and nations like North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

: In this segment, the report examines about net edge, deals, income, creation, portion of the overall industry, CAGR, and market size by locale. Here, the worldwide Microcontrollers Market is profoundly examined based on areas and nations like North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA. Application or End User : This segment of the exploration study shows how extraordinary end-client/application sections add to the worldwide Microcontrollers Market.

: This segment of the exploration study shows how extraordinary end-client/application sections add to the worldwide Microcontrollers Market. Market Forecast: Production Side : In this piece of the report, the creators have zeroed in on creation and creation esteem conjecture, key makers gauge, and creation and creation esteem estimate by type.

: In this piece of the report, the creators have zeroed in on creation and creation esteem conjecture, key makers gauge, and creation and creation esteem estimate by type. Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last segments of the report where the discoveries of the investigators and the finish of the exploration study are given.

Checkout Our Related Research Key Updates:

Smart Factory Market by Component (Industrial Sensors, Industrial Robots, Industrial 3D Printers, Machine Vision Systems), Solution (SCADA, PAM, MES, Industrial Safety), Industry, and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa), Global trends and forecast from 2019 to 2028

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2058/smart-factory-market/

Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market by Type (Equipment, Services) and Application (Building-To-Building Connectivity, Cellular Backhaul, Broadband Connectivity Backhaul, Video Surveillance Backhaul) Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa), Global Trends And Forecast From 2019 To 2028

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2113/mobile-and-wireless-backhaul-market

Private Wireless Networks Market by Type (LTE Networks, 5G Networks, Others), Application (Enterprise, Industrial, Government, Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa), Global trends and forecast from 2020 to 2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2585/private-wireless-networks-market

Smart Electricity Meters Market by Phase (Single Phase, Three Phase), Technology Type (Power Line Communication, Radio Frequency, Cellular), End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) And by Regions, Global Trends and Forecast From 2019 To 2028

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1818/smart-electricity-meters-market

EV Charging Cables Market by Application (Private Charging, Public Charging), Charging Level (120 V, 240 V, 300-600 V), Power Supply (AC, DC), Cable Length (2-5 M, 6-10 M, >10 M), Shape (Straight, Coiled), Jacket Material (TPE, PVC) And by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa), Global Trends and Forecast from 2019 to 2028

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1841/ev-charging-cables-market/

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing), Business Function (Law, Security), Vertical, and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa), Global trends and forecast from 2019 to 2028