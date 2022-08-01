Millrock Reports Drilling News From the Treasure Creek Gold Exploration Project, Fairbanks, Alaska

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millrock Resources Inc. (TSX-V: MRO, OTCQB: MLRKF) ("Millrock" or the “Company”) reports that Felix Gold (ASX: FXG, “Felix Gold” or “Felix”) has disclosed results from the first nine holes they have drilled on the Treasure Creek gold project this year. Treasure Creek lies just north of the City of Fairbanks, Alaska. Since commencement of drilling in May 2022, Felix has already drilled more than 100 reverse circulation drill holes and drilling continues more. Assay results are being released in batches as they become available from the laboratory.



A highlight intersection of 89.9 meters grading 1.20 grams per tonne gold starting from 32.0 meters downhole has been reported by Felix Gold from Hole 22TCRC008. All nine holes reported so far are from the NW Array prospect, and intersected gold mineralization. The full results published by Felix Gold can be seen in their two most recent press releases available on their website. Note that Millrock has not independently verified the results reported by Felix Gold.

Millrock President & CEO Gregory Beischer commented: “This is a great start to the drilling program that Felix Gold has undertaken. Millrock owns 9,957,157 shares of Felix Gold or about 5.8% of the company. Additionally, Millrock is to be granted a net smelter return royalty on the project that ranges from 1.0% to 2.0%. We hope that these first drill intersections are indications of a new gold deposit discovery that significantly increases Millrock’s share price and market capitalization. More and more discoveries of gold are being made in Fairbanks and the district should soon be recognized as a globally-significant gold mining camp.”

The Treasure Creek gold project is situated 20 kilometers north and west of Kinross’ Fort Knox gold mine, and 10 kilometers west of Freegold Ventures Ltd new discovery at Golden Summit. Alluvial gold deposits in gravels of Treasure Creek point to a bedrock source on the Felix Gold claims where large, strong soil geochemical anomalies are known from historical work and a major soil sampling program done in 2021.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed within this document has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Gregory A. Beischer, President, CEO, and a director of Millrock Resources. Mr. Beischer is a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101.

About Millrock Resources Inc.

Millrock Resources Inc. is a premier project generator to the mining industry. Millrock identifies, packages, and operates large-scale projects for joint venture, thereby exposing its shareholders to the benefits of mineral discovery without the usual financial risk taken on by most exploration companies. The company is recognized as the premier generative explorer in Alaska, holds royalty interests in British Columbia, Canada, and Sonora State, Mexico, is a significant shareholder of junior explorer ArcWest Exploration Inc., and owns a large shareholding in each of Resolution Minerals Limited and Felix Gold Limited. Funding for drilling at Millrock’s exploration projects is primarily provided by its joint venture partners. Business partners of Millrock have included some of the leading names in the mining industry: EMX Royalty, Coeur Explorations, Centerra Gold, First Quantum, Teck, Kinross, Vale, Inmet, and Altius, as well as junior explorers Resolution, Riverside, PolarX, Felix Gold and Tocvan.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Gregory Beischer”

Gregory Beischer, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Melanee Henderson, Investor Relations

Toll-Free: 877-217-8978 | Local: 604-638-3164

Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn

Some statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation) including without limitation the intention to perform further exploration including drilling on the Treasure Creek project. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements.