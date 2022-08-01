Webull Launches Expansion into Singapore

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webull Corporation (“Webull”), the owner of the popular Webull trading platform, today announced a promotional campaign to officially launch its Singapore business and entry into the Asia-Pacific region. Through Webull Securities (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (“Webull Singapore”), a subsidiary of Webull, Singapore residents can trade U.S.-listed equities, ETFs, options, and fractional shares, as well as Hong Kong-listed equities and ETFs, all at low commissions through the award-winning Webull app. The Webull platform also makes available news, industry data and educational materials to provide investors with the tools needed to make informed investment decisions.



Bernard Teo, the Chief Executive Officer of Webull Singapore, said, “We are excited to bring Webull’s platform to Singapore’s tech-savvy investment community. Webull has enjoyed considerable success in the United States and Hong Kong, and we plan to carry that momentum into Singapore and beyond. There is a significant opportunity in the Asia-Pacific region for mobile-first brokerages that have the advanced technology to meet the demands of a new generation of investors. Starting in Singapore, we plan to capture this market opportunity.”

Webull Singapore secured its capital markets services license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore in November 2021, and Singapore residents have been able to trade on Webull’s platform since May. With this promotional campaign, Webull commences its expansion into Singapore and the Asia-Pacific region.

The Webull trading platform launched in the United States in 2018 through a subsidiary of Webull that is an SEC-registered broker-dealer and FINRA member. U.S. residents can also trade cryptocurrencies over the Webull platform through an arrangement with our partner, Apex Crypto LLC. In 2021, Webull was the second most downloaded app among pure-play brokerages in the U.S., according to App Annie. Trading over Webull’s platform is also available in Hong Kong through a Webull entity that is licensed with the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong.

The Webull trading platform can be downloaded through the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

For more information about Webull, visit Webull’s corporate website at https://www.webullcorp.com. For media inquiries, please contact Jay Walsh at walsh@webull-us.com.

About Webull

Webull is a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Webull serves tens of millions of users from over 180 countries, providing retail investors 24/7 access to financial markets around the world. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, cryptocurrencies, and fractional shares, through Webull’s trading platform, which is currently available in the United States, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Webull also offers investment education services, with lessons covering a wide range of topics.



