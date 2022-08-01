NYC Oral Surgeon Dr. Mark Stein Named A 2022 Super Doctor By New York Times Magazine!

New York, New York, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark Stein, DDS, MD has been named a 2022 Super Doctor by New York Times Magazine! This is the sixth year in a row Dr. Stein has received this prestigious honor. Only 5% of New York’s oral surgeons are included. The criterion for becoming a Super Doctor is a rigorous process based on peer nominations and evaluations from top researchers.

"I am truly honored to be named a 2022 Super Doctor by New York Times Magazine," says Dr. Stein. "My staff and I strive to deliver the best oral and maxillofacial surgery care for all our patients. To have this hard work recognized by my peers for the sixth year in a row makes us all very proud."

Dr. Stein has over 25 years of experience in oral and maxillofacial surgery. He has placed over 30,000 dental implants in his distinguished career. Dr. Stein’s reputation as a leader in oral surgery goes beyond his New York City practice. Patients from all over the world come to Dr. Stein for his oral surgery expertise and care. Dr. Stein specializes in dental implants, bone grafting and regeneration, wisdom teeth extractions, and sinus lifts. Additionally, Dr. Stein offers non-surgical cosmetic procedures, including dermal fillers, cosmetic injectables, and BOTOX® for teeth grinding and masseter hypertrophy. As a leader in innovative oral surgery techniques, Dr. Stein aims to deliver procedures with long-lasting results and the shortest recovery times possible. Dr. Stein believes that high-level oral surgery techniques and developing a personalized plan for each patient are the hallmarks of patient comfort.

The New York Times Super Doctors list is reserved only for doctors who have reached the top of their chosen field. Doctors are first nominated by the recommendation of their peers. Each doctor is evaluated by expert researchers on criteria that includes leadership, experience, achievements, board certifications, publications, presentations, and hospital appointments. Once the top 5% of candidates are selected, they are given the honor of being recognized for making the prestigious New York Times Super Doctors list.

Dr. Stein holds the distinction of being one of the only doctors in the country to hold both a DDS and an MD. He received his degrees from New Jersey Medical School and New York University College of Dentistry. He completed a six-year residency of oral and maxillofacial surgery training at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey and received additional specialized training in bone grafting techniques, cosmetic facial surgery, and placing dental implants. While running his private oral surgery practice in New York City, Dr. Stein has also served as an Assistant Professor of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery at New York University and an Attending Physician at Columbia University Medical Center, Staten Island University Hospital, Beth Israel Medical Center, and New York Eye and Ear Infirmary. Dr. Stein is a member of many prestigious organizations, including the Academy of Osseointegration and the American Association of Oral Maxillofacial Surgery.

To learn more about undergoing oral surgery with Dr. Mark Stein, you can contact New York Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery by phone at (212) 888-4760 or by requesting an appointment online.

