Premium Provider of Event Services Reveals East Coast Brand Consolidation and Expanded Offerings

Raleigh, N.C., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raleigh, N.C. — With a passion for cultivating cherished memories through dedication, service, and creativity, the CE Rentals family is proud to reveal a new name and brand as Curated Events. Curated Events is a brand consolidation of CE Rental’s six event rental companies located throughout the Eastern United States; together, this consolidation will streamline operations, expand services, and bring guests an incredible event experience.

As of August 1st, 2022, Curated Events will offer expanded resources to bring your event to life through its unification with CE Raleigh, CE Charlotte, Charleston’s Ooh! Events, Charleston’s Event Haus Rentals, Nashville’s Liberty Party Rentals, DC’s Capital Party Rentals, and Chesapeake’s Distinctive Event Rentals. Skyline Tents, a part of the Curated Events’ portfolio, will retain its well-known brand and continue offering premium event tenting and custom structures nationwide.

“Special occasions are made more memorable by the aesthetic and the environment,” says Curated Events’ CEO, Al Dyess, “Our clients have challenged us to look at what we do and continuously push us to go beyond what ‘the norm’ is today. By elevating our services and inventory, we are able to fill this need, and we couldn’t be more excited!”

This brand consolidation will allow access to expanded inventory by unifying these award-winning companies. Throughout the Eastern United States, Curated Events will offer premium event services and experiences as it has been since its founding in 1952. While CE Rentals’ beginnings were primarily chairs and equipment, Curated Events now boasts a unique and custom-designed inventory, creating one of the most diverse collections in the industry. From tent to table, and linens to chairs, its collection of event rentals is unique and gives clients possibilities for every experience.

Curated Events hopes its rebrand can serve as the beginning of incredible opportunities with even more growth on the horizon. Its new website launches on August 1st with expanded inventory and the capability to talk with Event Consultants about availability, reservations, and more! If you’re interested in utilizing Curated Events’ inventory for your next special event, be sure to fill out the contact form on the website and follow along on social media.

###

Founded in 1952 as CE Rentals, Curated Events has been providing a way to celebrate exceptionally ever since its opening. The company remains devoted to creating cherishable memories through passion, dedication, and service and rebranded as Curated Events in 2022 after its brand unification with event rental companies on the East coast. To learn more about how to bring your special occasions to life, visit its website.

