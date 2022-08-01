AwareABIS Family of Products to be Front and Center at 2022 IAI Annual Educational Conference

BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc., (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading authentication company applying proven and trusted adaptive authentication to solve everyday business challenges with biometrics, will be bringing its law enforcement-focused AwareABIS family of products to this year’s International Association for Identification (IAI) Educational Conference. The 2022 IAI Conference takes place from July 31-August 6 in Omaha, NE, with a focus primarily on crime scene processing and forensic physical evidence examination. This event is ideally suited for Aware to further demonstrate its unmatched biometric expertise and top-of-the-line solutions created specifically for law enforcement communities of any size.

AwareABIS™ is an accurate, reliable, accessible, flexible, and affordable Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS), offering the best technology, at the best value, with the lowest risk. The AwareABIS platform is designed and configured specifically for small, medium, and large-scale biometric identification, and features support for fingerprint, face and iris modalities, AwareABIS provides law enforcement communities with the comprehensive reporting tools, examiner-focused user interface, open integration, customer data ownership and multi-modality support they have long demanded, leveraging Aware’s industry-leading biometric software for bookings and enrollment, forensic exploitation, and workflow management applications.

AFIX Tracker is part of the AwareABIS family and is well-suited for law enforcement in small to moderate sized communities. Supporting fingerprint, face, and latent print identification, AFIX Tracker is designed for a broad range of federal, state and local law enforcement use cases. These include crime scene investigation, determination of friend from foe, improved security, visitor identification, or to help educate the next generation of biometric investigators. AFIX Tracker is also interconnected with AwareABIS, allowing users to switch between the platforms in either direction seamlessly depending on the need.

“Aware has always strived to put the needs of the law enforcement community front and center when designing our family of ABIS solutions,” said director of law enforcement at Aware, Danny Failla. “Any ABIS should be accurate and reliable, but we have taken the extra step of making our ABIS products as flexible and accessible to data as possible. In doing so, we believe we provide the best product available on the market; one that can be aligned to virtually any law enforcement need while simultaneously putting the customer back in control of its data and configurability.”

Key AwareABIS Features include:

Open integration: Leverage existing systems and infrastructure instead of replacing them.

Customer data ownership: Control of non-proprietary biometric data is in the hands of the customer.

Comprehensive reporting tools: Compelling reporting functionality reduces report generation time and risk.

Examiner-focused user interface: Simple and intuitive interfaces to increase productivity.

Accommodates new biometrics: Add new biometric identifiers such as face and voice easily, without software replacement.



IAI attendees interested in AwareABIS and AFIX Tracker will be able to take advantage of live demonstrations of both products during the event and learn more from Aware staff.

About the IAI Annual Educational Conference and How to Connect with Aware

Dedicated to high-quality, cutting-edge education and hands-on training in forensic physical evidence examination and crime scene processing, the IAI Annual Educational Conference is considered the largest organized event in the world of its type. As law enforcement communities continue to adopt biometrics for identification and identity management, Aware ensures that its products and technology continue to adapt to their needs.

IAI attendees can learn more about Aware by visiting Booth 407 at the CHI Health Convention Center in Omaha, NE.

For the full IAI agenda, please click here.

If you are unable to attend IAI 2022, discover more on Aware’s website here.

About Aware

Aware is a global authentication company that validates and secures identities using proven and trusted adaptive biometrics. Aware’s software and software-as-a-service offerings address the growing challenges that government and commercial enterprises face in knowing, authenticating and securing individuals through frictionless and highly secure user experiences. Aware’s algorithms are based on the most diverse data sets in the world and can be tailored to the unique security and requirements of each customer. The company empowers users to have control over identities through clear, intuitive opt-in/opt-out features, helping them feel secure and improving their lives. Aware is a publicly held company (Nasdaq: AWRE) based in Bedford, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit https://www.aware.com or follow Aware on Twitter @AwareBiometrics.

