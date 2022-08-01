Avant Advisory Group Advised Reborn Cabinets on Its Sale to Renovo Home Partners, an Affiliated Portfolio Company of Audax Private Equity

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avant Advisory Group is pleased to announce the sale of Reborn Cabinets ("Reborn" or the "Company") to Renovo Home Partners ("Renovo"), a leading direct-to-consumer home remodeling platform offering quick-turn home renovations through its nationwide network of partner companies. Avant Advisory Group served as exclusive financial advisor to Reborn Cabinets in the transaction.

Reborn has grown to be a national leader among home improvement companies and has helped thousands of homeowners throughout California, Nevada, and Arizona bring their home improvement dreams to life by achieving the look they have always wanted for their kitchens and bathrooms.

By joining the Renovo family of companies, Reborn will be able to tap into Renovo's technology and infrastructure support, allowing the continuation of Reborn's growth trajectory, while Renovo benefits from the addition of a West-coast operation with an established and trusted brand.

Vince Nardo, Reborn's Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Renovo to continue our nearly 40-year history of providing homeowners with turn-key home remodeling projects with a second-to-none customer experience."

Chief Financial Officer, Anthony Nardo, said: "Reborn has grown immensely, and that growth has meant looking for a partner who supports our vision to provide the support and resources needed for the next steps."

"Vince, Anthony, and the team at Reborn have built a remarkable company that fits in perfectly with the performance culture of the Renovo management team and its other partner companies," said John Dupuy, Chief Executive Officer of Renovo Home Partners.

Jim Davidson, founder and President of Avant Advisory Group, said: "We are honored to have assisted the Nardo family in this transaction with Renovo Home Partners, an affiliated portfolio company of Audax Private Equity. We've shared an incredible journey with Vince and Anthony as they've built such a tremendous Company - strategically, operationally, and financially. We are both proud and grateful to have had the opportunity to work with them throughout this exciting real-life case study of success."

Vince Nardo commented on working with the Avant Advisory Group team: "I was introduced a few years ago to Jim and the Avant Advisory team. Avant has been invaluable in helping Reborn prepare for a future transaction and helping us present the Company in the best position possible. It has been an honor to work with such an amazing professional group of advisors, and I am confident that without their involvement, we would not be where we are today."

Anthony Nardo added: "The Avant team brought a high level of experience and professionalism beyond what we anticipated. Working with Jim and the Avant team fostered an environment that elevated all of us and were great to work with both personally and professionally. I highly recommend Avant for anyone wanting to change the direction of their business, or needs to take it to the next level, or to prepare for a full or partial exit from their business."

About Reborn Cabinets

Reborn provides signature cabinet refacing, complete kitchen, and bath remodeling, one-day bathroom remodeling, and replacement windows direct to its customers as well as through a network of dealers throughout the USA. See more information at www.reborncabinets.com.

About Renovo Home Partners

Renovo Home Partners brings together leading home improvement companies from across the country and gives them the tools needed to grow within their unique markets. Built on a culture of performance and continuous improvement, Renovo offers the platform for its partners to thrive by providing insight, necessary infrastructure, processes, and tech-enabled resources. See more information at www.renovohomepartners.com.

About Avant Advisory Group

Avant Advisory Group is a premier, operationally focused-financial advisory and management consulting firm. We focus on middle-market companies nationwide, combining our financial and operating skills with senior management experience to identify value opportunities and implement improvements in cash flow and profitability. Clients find our financial guidance and operational expertise particularly valuable during periods of transition.

We concentrate on adding value through merger & acquisition transaction advisory, performance improvement, deep operational turnarounds, financial restructuring, interim CFO, CRO, and C-Suite management, forensic, investigative, and dispute resolution services. See more information about Avant Advisory at www.avantadvisory.com.

For additional information about the Reborn transaction or Avant Advisory Group, please contact President James F. Davidson, CM&AA, CM&AP, CTP, CIRA, CPA, CFF, CFE, CGMA, CBA at jdavidson@avantadvisory.com or (949) 417 5708, or James A. Hughes, CPA, CFE at jhughes@avantadvisory.com.

For other inquiries, please contact John J. DeMartino, CPA, CGMA, FINOP, Managing Director - East Coast at jdemartino@avantadvisory.com or (914) 419 0032.

Transaction Team

James F. Davidson James A. Hughes

President Senior Consultant

Newport Beach, CA Los Angeles, CA

949 417 5708 213 943 1336

JDavidson@AvantAdvisory.com JHughes@AvantAdvisory.com

John J. DeMartino Steven M. Ramsey

Managing Director - East Coast Senior Consultant

JDemartino@AvantAdvisory.com SRamsey@AvantAdvisory.com

Transaction Announcement

Avant is Christian-based and serves God and our clients with the highest honor and integrity.

Related Images











Image 1: Avant Reborn Financial Advisory Tombstone





Renovo Acquisition of Reborn - Avant Advisory Group Tombstone









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment