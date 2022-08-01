One of the Original Cheba Hut Shops Gets a Meaningful Renovation & Is Reopening on Monday, August 1

MESA, Ariz., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Arizona shop located on West Southern Ave., in Mesa, AZ, was the second Cheba Hut location in the country. Originally opened over two decades ago by Cheba Hut's Lenz-Willett franchise group, this shop is truly an OG within the Cheba Nation.

Dorien Lenz, an owner of the Mesa-Southern shop, and a staple in the success of this fast-casual concept in Arizona and beyond, is eager to get the doors open again to show the new additions, like the bar and patio extensions.

"We are excited to re-launch the second shop in the system, we have reinvested back into the shop and back into the crew, and we are excited for what the next two decades looks like."

The Lenz-Willett group is Cheba Hut Franchising's original Franchise group and they currently own all of the Arizona locations. In being the original (OG), the Lenz-Willett leadership team and their crew understands the importance of "Keeping It Real" and sticking with the mission of the brand; the neighborhood hangout for curing cottonmouth and munchies.

"This renovation was really about the bones and soul of the shop! It's still going to look and feel like your favorite OG Cheba Hut; that has not changed, but we've upgraded our tech, and the shop will now be serving our customers better than ever," states Lenz.

The shop located at 1710 W Southern Ave., will open its doors again on Monday, August 1 at 10 a.m. The shop will be celebrating the re-launch all week long with killer bar specials, rad giveaways (21+) and Free Nugs on Friday, August 5, starting at the fitting time of 4:20 p.m. to close. Make sure you grab your homies and go celebrate the shop and its crew.

About Cheba Hut: Cheba Hut has been escaping the established and getting "toasted" since 1998. Breaking the mold of mundane fast-casual concepts by becoming the first marijuana-themed sandwich "joint," Cheba Hut is dedicated to providing customers with delicious and memorable sandwich and munchie options in a chill, eclectic environment where genuine people serve made-to-order food. Cheba Hut's fun and authentic dining experience includes a full-service bar and highlights its menu because it's not about getting high; it's about epic food and legendary service! For more information, check us out on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

