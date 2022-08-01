Rare Introduces the First Crowdfunding Platform in the Blockchain Space

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crowdfunding is now the modern way of fundraising that can help startups, nonprofits, charities, researchers, and individuals alike raise millions of dollars across the world every single year.

Once a project plan has been defined and the project has a fundraising target to reach, the campaign then needs to find the best crowdfunding platform to help them reach their target and make their goals a success.

That’s where Rare FND can help! Rare FND add a novel approach to crowdfunding that has yet to be seen across the $20billion valued crowdfunding sector.

Where traditional crowdfunding platforms take a commission on all funds raised, Rare FND actually pays projects that use their platform for their crowdfunding campaign. Not only that, but it is free to contribute or donate on Rare FND whereas traditional crowdfunding platforms charge the end user a fee.





The Power of Crypto for Crowdfunding

There are 1000s of crowdfunding platforms worldwide, yet none of them and taking advantage of what the blockchain has to offer.

That is what separates Rare FND from the rest of the ever-increasing market.





Using the FND tokens set aside for staking, Rare FND uses automated staking to help crowdfunding campaigns reach their target quicker. With 240% APY on all donations and contributions it means that crowdfunding campaigns get rewarded for using the Rare FND platform. This incentive will see nonprofits, startups and more flock to use the Rare FND platform rather than the traditional crowdfunding platforms that currently exist.

Using this novel approach, it also means that the end-users can be rewarded too. If a crowdfunding campaign did not hit its target then all end users who contributed or donated would not only receive their FND token refunded, but they would also receive the rewards generated from staking.





NFT Fractionalization in Crowdfunding

The majority of crowdfunding campaigns run worldwide are rewards or incentive-based campaigns. Campaigns may add a range of rewards to incentivize end users to contribute to their campaign, with the value of each reward rising in proportion to the amount contributed.

Rare FND adds another layer of delivery to its solution that targets this area of the market too. Through the use of NFTs, end users receive the campaigns NFT as a fractionalized NFT. Encrypted inside every individual NFT fraction is the incentive as offers on the campaign. These NFTs can then be traded on the Rare NFT Marketplace at ratbits.com





Vesting to Increase the FND Token Price

When a crowdfunding campaign is complete and the target is met, the payout of funds is done through a diligent scheduled vesting process. This means that the entire amount of the funds raised in the FND token can’t be sold at once having a negative impact on the chart.

For a campaign to be approved on the Rare FND platform, it must first undergo a strict assessment. This means that a detailed project plan must be provided which includes how the funds raised will be spent, and the timeline of when the funds will be spent. This timeline not only gives contributors confidence that the project has been well planned, but it also provides a vesting schedule for FND to be released on the success of a crowdfunding campaign hitting its target.

Using a multi signature process, the project also has to evidence that each milestone has been met before the next round of funds are released.





Reaching the Mainstream Market

The Rare FND platform has many benefits that anyone can take advantage of even if they have no interest in cryptocurrency.

Rare FND allows fiat payments on its platform for those that don’t know how to purchase the FND tokens on Pancakeswap or on a central exchange. Using it’s innovative technology, FND is purchased in the back-end whilst a crypto wallet is created for the end-user and linked to the users email. When the NFT is distributed the user will receive their reward in their email.





Partnerships

The parent company of Rare FND, The Rare Antiquities already has many key partnerships in the space with many more to be announced over the coming weeks.

With each partnership comes new marketing opportunities and more exposure for the Rare FND platform.

As is the case with any crowdfunding campaign, in order for it to be a success then a large amount of marketing is required before the crowdfunding campaign starts, and the whole time whilst the campaign is running.

With the incentives Rare FND can provide to projects then it is only a matter of time before it becomes the biggest platform in the crowdfunding sector.





How to Buy FND

The Rare FND token launches on Pancakeswap on Monday 1st August 2022.



Website: https://rarefnd.com

Telegram English: https://t.me/RareFnd

Telegram Chinese: https://t.me/FndCN

Media Contact :

Contact name - Ryan Howells, CEO

Company name - Ratbits NFT Marketplace DMCC Crypto Centre Dubai

Corporate email - ryan@therat.finance

Location - Dubai, United Arab Emirates



