CURE Pharmaceutical Announces Teleconference With Investors

OXNARD, Calif., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTC: CURR) (“CURE”), a proprietary platform technology company, today announced that the Company will be hosting a teleconference with management on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to discuss the recent $20 million non-dilutive sale of a small portion of its product and intellectual property portfolio and to provide a business update.



As a business update we would like to note the following with respect the public entity currently trading under the CURR symbol which will be expanded upon during the teleconference:

The Company retained its exclusive rights to all Nutraceutical Nutri-Strip branded products and will continue to develop future products using the technology, including innovative IP in the beauty and pet categories.

The Company owns the rights to a robust family of patents in many areas including, CBD, Cannabis, psychedelics, extraction, topicals and other Phyto Nutrient actives and is actively pursuing international transactions to monetize the IP with interested parties. There can be no assurances that we can consummate a transaction under terms acceptable to the company, but we will continue to work with these and other interested parties.

The Company will continue to invest in the clinical development of other molecule delivery technologies and is engaged in exploratory discussions with other third parties. with interest in partnering these assets and while there is definite interest there is no guarantee that those discussions will lead to a partnership.





The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary The Sera Labs, Inc., a developer and marketer of wellness and beauty products, with its portfolio of brands and product lines including CBD based and non-CBD based now has the working capital to relaunch and build the Seratopical Revolution line. The Company recently shipped to over 1,200 Walmart (WMT) stores as well as to CVS and Bed, Bath and Beyond (BBBY) and looks to aggressively grow Seratopical Revolution into a global brand.

As will be further discussed on the teleconference, the Company intends to execute on its strategy of being a broad platform technology company, creating new innovative technology and intellectual property with the intention of monetizing the pipeline and building the The Sera Labs brands that build shareholder value in the future including through further non-dilutive funding transactions.

The Company is accepting questions from shareholders that will be answered on the call. If you are interested in submitted questions, please email them to investor@curepharmaceutical.com by 11:00am Eastern Time. We look forward to sharing more detail at this exciting time on the teleconference.

Conference Call Details



Wednesday, August 3, 2022, 4:00pm Eastern Time

Event Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2906/46305 Participant Numbers: Toll Free: 877-545-0320; International: 973-528-0002 Participant Access Code: 130772 Replay Numbers: Toll Free: 877-481-4010; International: 919-882-2331 (Available until 8/3/23) Replay Passcode: 46305

About CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp.

CURE Pharmaceutical® is the pioneering developer of CUREform™, a patented drug delivery platform that offers a number of unique immediate- and controlled-release drug delivery vehicles designed to improve drug efficacy, safety, and patient experience for a wide range of active ingredients. As a vertically integrated company, CURE’s 25,000 square foot, FDA-registered, NSF® cGMP-certified manufacturing facility enables it to partner with pharmaceutical and wellness companies worldwide for private and white-labeled production. CURE has partnerships in the United States, China, Mexico, Canada, Israel, and other markets in Europe.

About The Sera Labs, Inc.

The Sera Labs, Inc. (“Sera Labs”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CURE, is a trusted leader in the health, wellness, and beauty sectors of innovative products with cutting edge technology. Sera Labs creates high quality products that use science-backed, proprietary formulations. More than 25 products are sold under the brand names Seratopical™, Seratopical Revolution™ SeraLabs™, and Nutri-Strips™. Sera Labs sells its products at affordable prices, making them easily accessible on a global scale. Strategically positioned in the growth market categories of beauty, and health & wellness, Sera Labs products are sold in major national drug, grocery chains, convenience stores and mass retailers. CURE and Sera Labs also sell products under private label to major retailers and multi-level marketers, as well as direct-to-consumer (DTC), via online website orders, including opt-in subscriptions. For more information visit: Seratopicalrevolution.com, Seratopical.com, Seralabshealth.com and follow Sera Labs on Instagram at @seratopical, as well as Twitter and Facebook.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding the future growth and success of our organization. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expected," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "will," or "would," and similar expressions or the negative of these expressions.

Forward-looking statements represent our management's current expectations and predictions about trends affecting our business and industry and are based on information available as of the time such statements are made. Although we do not make forward-looking statements unless we believe we have a reasonable basis for doing so, we cannot guarantee their accuracy or completeness. Forward-looking statements involve numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements predicted, assumed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable law, we expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, whether to conform such statements to actual results or changes in our expectations, or as a result of the availability of new information

Contacts

Investor Relations

Hanover International Inc.

(760) 564-7400

investor@curepharmaceutical.com