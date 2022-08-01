G1 Therapeutics to Participate Virtually in the 2022 BTIG Biotechnology Conference and the 2022 Wedbush Pacgrow Healthcare Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences in August 2022.



On Tuesday August 9, 2022, G1’s Chief Executive Officer Jack Bailey and other members of the executive team will participate in the virtual 2022 BTIG Biotechnology Conference. BTIG-hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients only. To listen to the live event, please contact your BTIG representative with interest.





On Wednesday August 10, 2022, Jack Bailey and other members of the executive team will participate in the virtual 2022 Wedbush Pacgrow Healthcare Conference. Mr. Bailey will participate in a “Commercial Oncology” panel at 8:35AM ET. The webcast and replay of this event will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page of http://www.g1therapeutics.com.



About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of next generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer, including the Company’s first commercial product, COSELA® (trilaciclib). G1 has a deep clinical pipeline and is executing a tumor-agnostic development plan evaluating COSELA in a variety of solid tumors, including colorectal, breast, lung, and bladder cancers. G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

Contacts:

Will Roberts

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

919-907-1944

wroberts@g1therapeutics.com