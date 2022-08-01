Global Smart Learning Market Projected to Surpass $74,179.1 Million, Growing with 19.2% CAGR in 2019-2026 Timeframe [130-Pages] | Exclusive Report by Research Dive

New York, USA, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Dive has published a new report on the global smart learning market . As per the report, the global market is projected to surpass $74,179.1 million and grow with a CAGR of 19.2% in the estimated period, 2019-2026. This all-inclusive report delivers a comprehensive overview of the current and future situation of the Smart learning market by stating its main characteristics including growth drivers, growth opportunities, limitations, and developments in the forecast period. The report also offers all the required and vital market statistics to help new players obtain an insight into the status of the global market.

Factors Impacting the Smart learning Market Growth

The global smart learning market growth is driving owing to the growing adoption of advanced education technologies and smart learning processes by academic institutions worldwide to curb training costs. Additionally, increasing integration of virtual reality and augmented reality in the smart learning platforms is projected to divulge lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market in the estimated period. However, the high initial costs involved in the implementation of smart learning technologies are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years.

The report segments the global smart learning market based on component, learning type, end user, and region.

Software Sub-Segment to Observe Remarkable Growth

The software sub-segment of the component segment is anticipated to grow significantly with a 19.6% CAGR in the estimated period. This growth is mainly owing to the widespread demand for smart learning systems owing to the rising trend for online education platforms across the globe.

Asynchronous Sub-Segment to Hold Foremost Market Share

The asynchronous sub-segment of the learning type segment is predicted to surpass $37,905.5 million in the estimated period. This growth is mainly because of the rising demand for asynchronous smart learning as it offers various benefits such as complete control over smart learning systems and availability of online as well as offline modes.

Enterprise Sub-Segment to Witness Remarkable Growth

The enterprise sub-segment of the end user segment is predicted to experience outstanding growth with 21.5% CAGR and garner maximum revenue in the estimated period. This growth is mainly accredited to the growing demand for smart learning technologies by large, medium & small size enterprises for training their employees from anyplace across the world.

Asia-Pacific Smart Learning Market to Observe Remarkable Growth

The report examines the global smart learning market across numerous regions including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. Among these, the Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to grow extensively and hit $17,654.6 million during the forecast period . The growth of this region's market is mostly owing to the rising number of digital classrooms due to the massive acceptance of smart learning technologies for the advancement of the education systems in this region.

Key Players in the Smart Learning Market

The report states some of the foremost players operating in the global smart learning market including

Adobe Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd IBM SMART Technologies ULC Blackboard Inc. Saba Software SAP Oracle Cornerstone McGraw-Hill Alphabet SAMSUNG Microsoft BenQ Pearson CrossKnowledge, and others.

For instance, in July 2021, Lenovo, a worldwide technology frontrunner, launched a campaign to announce its novel smart learning solution for consumers – Lenovo Aware. Such developments are anticipated to augment the growth of the global smart learning market in the projected period.

Also, the report provides numerous industry insights such as top strategic initiatives & developments, novel launch of products, business performance, Porter five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the foremost players, functioning in the global market.

