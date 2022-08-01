Brooklyn, New York, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Additive Manufacturing in Fashion & Jewellery Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.5% from 2022 to 2027.
Factors such as the rising need for prototyping applications in the jewellery industry, the rapidly flourishing jewellery industry in developing nations, and increasing research and development activities related to 3D printing technology are expected to drive the market's growth.
Key Market Insights
- As per the technology outlook, the Stereolithography segment is expected to be the largest segment in additive manufacturing in the fashion & jewellery market from 2022 to 2027
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
- The United States has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2022-2027
- As per the material, the wax segment is expected to be the largest segment in the additive manufacturing in the fashion & jewellery market from 2022 to 2027
- EOS GmBH, Primva Additive, Ganokin, Imaginarium, 3D Systems, DWS Systems, 3D Printing Media Network, Heraeus, EnvisionTEC, and Cooksandgold Additive Manufacturing, among others, are key players in the additive manufacturing in fashion & jewellery market
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- Stereolithography
- Selective Laser Sintering
- Laser Metal Deposition
- 3D Printing
- Others
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- Castable Plastic
- Wax
- Precious Metals
- Other
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
