Brooklyn, New York, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Additive Manufacturing in Fashion & Jewellery Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.5% from 2022 to 2027.



Factors such as the rising need for prototyping applications in the jewellery industry, the rapidly flourishing jewellery industry in developing nations, and increasing research and development activities related to 3D printing technology are expected to drive the market's growth.





Key Market Insights

As per the technology outlook, the Stereolithography segment is expected to be the largest segment in additive manufacturing in the fashion & jewellery market from 2022 to 2027

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

The United States has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2022-2027

As per the material, the wax segment is expected to be the largest segment in the additive manufacturing in the fashion & jewellery market from 2022 to 2027

EOS GmBH, Primva Additive, Ganokin, Imaginarium, 3D Systems, DWS Systems, 3D Printing Media Network, Heraeus, EnvisionTEC, and Cooksandgold Additive Manufacturing, among others, are key players in the additive manufacturing in fashion & jewellery market





Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Stereolithography

Selective Laser Sintering

Laser Metal Deposition

3D Printing

Others



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Hardware

Software

Services



Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Castable Plastic

Wax

Precious Metals

Other

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





