Cyber Security Market to Witness Exponential Growth Opportunities during 2022-2032 Due to Increased Data Security Needs | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cyber security market is estimated to record a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. Surging awareness among internet users about the sensitivity of their private data and impending legal actions are prompting businesses to secure their online data by following the best cyber security practices.



Increasing complexities associated with manual identification of vulnerabilities, frauds and threats encourage organizations to fool-proof their data. Owing to these phishing and data threats, the adoption of cyber safety solutions is estimated to grow at a remarkable growth.

In the digitally driven world, spending on IT security is no longer an option but rather a necessity for growth. Cyber security in the Information Technology world focuses on protecting networks, data and computer programs from unauthorized access. There is crucial information collected by the defense, military, government, corporations and financial institutions on computers and is further transferred across networks. In order to protect this vital data from cyber-attack, an Information Technology security strategy becomes necessary.

Request Sample @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-57

Key Takeaways

The demand for cyber-security solutions has increased over the past decade due to a surge in online threats such as computer intrusion (hacking), virus deployment and denial of services. Due to the expansion in computer connectivity, it has become of utmost importance to keep your data safe from intruders and impersonators.

Increased government regulations on data privacy are one of the key drivers of the cyber security market. In addition to that, accelerating cyber threats and an increasing number of data centers are the biggest revenue generators for the cyber security market.

There are various benefits offered by the cyber security market such as improved security of cyberspaces, increased cyber safety and faster response time to the national crisis. Backed by these benefits, the cyber security market is projected to showcase skyrocketing growth over the forecast years (2022-2032).

All in all, the cyber security market across the globe is a multi-billion market and is expected to show substantial growth in CAGR, from 2022 to 2032. There is a significant increase in the cyber security market because cyber security solutions increase cyber speed and offer a number of options to save data.

Large investments in the global cyber security market by various countries such as the US, Canada, China and Germany are witnessed owing to the expansion in computer interconnectivity and dramatic computing power of government networks.





Competitive Landscape

IBM International, Booz Allen Hamilton, Cisco, Lockheed Martin, McAfee, CA Technologies, Northrop Grumman, Trend Micro, Symantec, and SOPHOS are some of the key companies profiled in the full version of the report.

Key players in the cyber security market are consciously taking steps concerning their information security, which is inspiring other businesses to follow in their footsteps and stay updated with the latest IT security strategy. The adoption of cyber safety solutions is anticipated to grow impeccably as businesses look at curbing their steep financial losses arising from cyberattacks.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-57

Key Segments Covered In Cyber Security Industry Survey

By Security

Network Security

Application Security

Endpoint Security

Cloud Security

Content Security

Wireless Security

By Solutions

Risk and Compliance Management

Identity and Access Management

Data Loss Protection

Firewall

IDS

Encryption

Antimalware and Antivirus

Web Filtering

By Services

Consulting Services

Risk Assessment Services

Training Services

Designing and Integration Services

By Application

Defense and Military

IT

Telecom

Healthcare

Public Utilities

BFSI (Banking, Financial services, and Insurance)

Get Report Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-57

More Insights into the Cyber Security Market

The United States is anticipated to dominate the North American region, authorizing its supremacy in the global cyber security market with the presence of the highest cyber security providers and consumers globally.

Accounting for around 35% of the market share, North America has stringent security standards for organizations to meet, which makes the use of IT security strategy necessary for a strong data defense mechanism.

The cyber security market is segmented geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World (Latin America, Middle East and Africa). The North American region is anticipated to lead the market growth.

On the basis of type, the cyber security market is segmented into four categories such as security, services, solutions and applications. Furthermore, the market is segmented based on the type of security which includes six major categories namely network security, application security, endpoint security, cloud security, content security and wireless security.

The cyber security market can be segmented based on applications into six categories namely defense and military, BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance), public utilities, healthcare, telecom and IT and others (retail and manufacturing).

Table of Content



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

4. Global Cyber Security Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2017-2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032

Click Here for Cyber Security Market 250 pages TOC Report

The service segment incorporates risk assessment services, designing and integration services and training services. Based on the solutions segment, ten major categories dominate the sphere, namely risk and compliance management, identity and access management, data loss protection, firewall, IDS, Unified threat management, encryption, antimalware and antivirus, web filtering and others (security and vulnerability management, DDOS mitigation and disaster recovery).

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Technology:

Cyber Security in Robotics Market Size : Cyber Security in Robotics Market By Solution, Services, Type & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2029

Cyber-Physical System Market Share : Cyber-Physical System Market By Component, By Vertical & By Region - Forecast to 2022 – 2028

Cyber Crisis Management Market Trends: Cyber Crisis Management Market by Product, Type, Capacity, Application, Vertical, Distribution Channel & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Cybersecurity Insurance Market Analysis : Cybersecurity Insurance Market by Component, Insurance Coverage & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Security Testing Market Outlook : Security Testing Market by Type, Deployment Size, Organization Size, Vertical & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Security Screening Market Forecast: Security Screening Market by System (X-Ray Screening Systems, Explosive Trace Detectors) & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2028

Content Creation Market Sales: Content Creation Market by Content Format, Tool Type, Enterprise Size, End-use Industry & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

AI in Media & Entertainment Market Value: AI in Media & Entertainment Market by Solution, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Currency Exchange Bureau Software Market Demand: Currency Exchange Bureau Software Market by Component, Enterprise size, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Social Media Content Creation Market Type: Social Media Content Creation Market by Content Type, Enterprise Size & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate,

200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark,

Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/global-cyber-security-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse all Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs