Tims China and Easy Joy Open Three Tims Coffee Shops in Beijing

SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TH International Limited, the exclusive operator of Tim Hortons coffee shops in China (“Tims China”), today announced the opening of three Tims Express coffee shops located within Easy Joy convenience stores in Beijing. These openings are part of Tims China's collaboration with Easy Joy, China's largest convenience store chain, which was announced earlier this month.



The newly opened Tims China shops employ the new “Tims Express” format, a compact and efficient footprint that integrates easily into Easy Joy stores and exhibits Tims China’s signature welcoming design. The stores are conveniently located in Beijing’s central business district.

Robin Zhou, General Manager of Tims China’s North China Region, said, “We are collaborating closely with Easy Joy in store design and product research & development to offer customers a convenient and premium coffee experience through this new model. We are excited to open these Tims Express stores in Beijing and look forward to future growth within Easy Joy’s vast network of more than 27,800 convenience stores.”

About TH International Limited

TH International Limited is the parent company of the exclusive master franchise of Tim Hortons coffee shops for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR) in China, including Hong Kong and Macau. TH International Limited was founded by Cartesian Capital Group and Tim Hortons Restaurants International, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International.

Tims China offers freshly brewed coffee, tea and other beverages, bakery & sides, and sandwiches and is an emerging coffee champion in China. The brand's philosophy is rooted in world-class execution and data-driven decision making and centered on true local relevance, continuous innovation, genuine community, and absolute convenience. For more information, please visit www.timhortons.com.cn.

About Easy Joy

Easy Joy is a leading convenience store chain in China, with over 27,800 stores and 190 million loyalty members. Easy Joy is a subsidiary of Sinopec, the largest gas station network in China. Sinopec is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SNP), the Shanghai Stock Exchange (600028), and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (0386).

