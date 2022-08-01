Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 30 2022

English Danish

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 22/7/2022 373,855 545.53 203,947,938 Monday, 25 July 2022 169 512.67 86,641 Tuesday, 26 July 2022 0 - - Wednesday, 27 July 2022 0 - - Thursday, 28 July 2022 0 - - Friday, 29 July 2022 0 - - In the period 25/7/2022 - 29/7/2022 169 512.67 86,641 Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 29/7/2022 374,024 545.51 204,034,579 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,894,748 treasury shares corresponding to 7.43% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

