Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 30 2022

| Source: Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Aarhus C, DENMARK

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of sharesAverage priceAmount  
Accumulated until 22/7/2022373,855545.53203,947,938  
Monday, 25 July 2022169512.6786,641  
Tuesday, 26 July 20220--  
Wednesday, 27 July 20220--  
Thursday, 28 July 20220--  
Friday, 29 July 20220--  
In the period 25/7/2022 - 29/7/2022169512.6786,641  
Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 29/7/2022374,024545.51204,034,579  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,894,748 treasury shares corresponding to 7.43% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

Attachments


Attachments

2022-08-01 FBM39-22 SBB-w30 ENG 2022-08-01 FBM39-22 SBB-w30 appendix