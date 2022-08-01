New to The Street TV Announces the Broadcasting of Four Corporate Interviews on the Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, August 01, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street TV announces its Fox Business Network broadcastings of its nationally syndicated shows tonight, Monday, August 01, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT.



New to The Street’s 371st TV show, airing tonight, features the following four (4) Companies and their representatives:

1). “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment” interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ).

2). Mikra Cellular Sciences’ (a division of Lifeist Wellness, Inc. )(TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) interview with Faraaz Jamal, CEO.

3). “Unstoppable Women Entrepreneurs Segment” – Coastal Kapital, LLC’s interview with Kortney Murray, CEO/Founder.

4). Metaverse – CEEK VR’s (CRYPTO: $CEEK) ($CEEK) interview with Mary Spio, CEO/Founder.

Episode #371

New to the Street TV airs tonight, the “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment,” with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0). Alain talks about China with TV Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry. In a published article, Director Christopher Wray at the FBI states that China is determined to steal American technology and will do so by all means possible. Many believe that China hacked US data centers and now holds every US citizen’s social security number and other private information. Ironically, hackers stole over 1 billion Chinese citizens’ data from a security breach. Alain states that most of China’s technology is not innovation but stolen technology from western countries, including the US. They deploy these stolen platforms and use them; sometimes, they are inferior products, which explains why the 1-billion-person info hack occurred. Alain recommends avoiding Chinese-made hardware and software products, like phones and electronic products. Chinese-made products have spy chips to collect data, and their software and social media platforms are all designed to steal data. WeChat and WhatsApp are examples of social media sites known for data hacks. For ultimate protection, get a Sekur product - SekurSend/SekurReply , Chat-by-Invite, SekurMail, and SekurMessenger all contain encryption technology to eliminate hack attempts and threats. The Company owns and operates its servers in Switzerland, a country with strict privacy laws. The US Cloud Act doesn’t have jurisdiction in Switzerland, so your data is protected from the US Government. Unfortunately, all the major technology companies, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon, continually give data-driven information to Governmental authorities. Sekur Private Data is committed to privacy and security and successfully created a whole culture of employees with the same goal. Sekur’s internal operations are vital to successful products and consumer satisfaction, and no single Sekur employee has total access to Sekur’s security platforms. Remember: Sekur Private Data, Ltd. does no data mining, no shared servers, no open-platform coding, and no third-party providers, and never asks for a phone number. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com . “What is your privacy worth?”

Tonight’s New to The Street TV welcomes Faraaz Jamal, CEO, Mikra Cellular Sciences (“Mikra”), a biosciences and consumer wellness company that develops innovative therapies for cellular health and a division of Lifeist Wellness, Inc. (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS:NXTTF). Talking in-studio at the Nasdaq Marketplace, Jamal explains to TV Host Jane King the Company’s uniquely formulated nutraceutical bio-active compounds. The CELLF™ product, once ingested, absorbs the mineral/nutrient compounds through the small intestines for cellular uses. Jamal reveals to viewers that cellular health is the key to wellness and the link between cellular activities and overall health. The vitamin market contains misconceptions and false claims about overall consumer wellness. Taking handfuls of pills is not the solution. Most of the time, one’s body does not need certain compounds but requires other compounds. CELLF™ is a butter-type consistency that delivers its nutrient-filled combinations directly to the jejunum (mid-small intestine) and distributes from blood plasma to cells. The product doesn’t need individual customization; it absorbs compounds on the cellular levels based on what the individual’s body needs. Jamal says that due to the human stress from COVID-19 and other social and economic events, people are looking for ways to become healthy; as such, the growth in wellness-based products continues. The Company’s recent consumer survey revealed that most people have difficulty maintaining personal health. All the cells and organs of the body are Mikra’s targets to help individuals increase the body’s cellular ability to recover from any form of stress and obtain a complete wellness solution. The parent Company, Lifeist Wellness, Inc., is a business incubator in the health wellness sector. It provides Mikra with the business and manufacturing support necessary to produce its bioactive consumer products. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Mikra Cellular Sciences - https://wearemikra.com/ .

Tonight, New to The Street TV re-airs the “Unstoppable Women Entrepreneurs - Segment” interview with Kortney Murray, CEO/Founder of Coastal Kapital, LLC. TV Hosts Jane King and Rhonda Swan talk with Kortney in-studio at Nasdaq Marketplace about the Company’s commercial funding operations. Kortney’s inspiration to start Coastal Kapital came from her experience in two failed business ventures. The biggest reason a company fails is a lack of capital or undercapitalization. Entrepreneurs decide to leverage everything to make a go of their businesses, and personal problems arise when things don’t go as expected. Coastal Kapital is a non-bank and non-credit report funding source focusing on asset-based lending, working capital needs, equipment leasing, business loans, merchant processing, and real estate-backed funding. Kortney explains that Coastal Kapital looks at the individual and decides on needs based on the business model and a client’s aggressive posture and efforts. She helps other women find equipment solutions and other capital sources for the needs of their businesses and mentors and educates women on other business principles to help ensure success. Using the media is a key business model that more women need to utilize to successfully talk and market their business activities, products, and services. Kortney’s story is a chapter in the book by the TV Co-host Rhonda Swan: “Women Gone Wild: The Feminine Guide To Fearless Living .” Coastal Kapital, in the future, would like to open avenues for capital creation and assistance for women outside of the US, fund those entities, and provide business help accordingly. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Coastal Kapital - https://coastalkapital.com/ . The “Unstoppable Women Entrepreneurs - Segment” interview with Kortney Murray, CEO/Founder of Coastal Kapital , originally aired July 25, 2022.

New to the Street TV re-airs Host Jane King’s Nasdaq Marketplace studio interview with Mary Spio, CEO/Founder at CEEK VR (CRYPTO: $CEEK) ($CEEK) . CEEK VR is an all-inclusive Metaverse in which creators can own, build, and monetize their experiences in virtual worlds using $CEEK tokens. In 2021, $CEEK was the second-best performing token, as its end-users deployed activities on the CEEK VR metaverse platform. End-users can interact, connect, and attend virtual concerts, sporting events, meetings, and other VR adventures. The available CEEK patented headset works with most smartphones, allowing end-users to journey into the platform. Mary talks about a recently launched “LANDSALE” where community end-users on the ecosystem can purchase digital properties. These properties can become developed, creating revenue for the digital owners as they create custom metaverse channels and venues. One key difference at CEEK is that they offer turn-key technology development tools available for assets held by digital landowners. The partnership collaborations with META (formerly known as Facebook) continue to benefit CEEK’s and META’s end-users. CEEK’s VR Concert platform offers a metaverse experience with musical performances from some of the hottest artist s in the music business like Lady Gaga, CeeLo Green, Luis Fonsi, and others. And CEEK recently announced a partnership with World Music Awards to create its metaverse channel. Fans get a truly unique VR experience while participating with the CEEK NFT. Mary Spio and Jane King will Co-host a new segment on New to The Street TV that focuses on the Metaverse and those creating these VR platforms. The airing of the new featured segment “To Be Announced.” The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit CEEK VR - https://www.ceek.com/ . The CEEK VR (CRYPTO: $CEEK) ($CEEK) interview originally aired on July 25, 2022.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

About Mikra Cellular Sciences :

Mikra Cellular Sciences (“Mikra”), a division of Lifeist Wellness, Inc. (TSXV: LFST (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), is a breakthrough Company seeking to unlock cellular potential and maximize the health of humans. Mikra intends to bridge the scientific gap between cellular health and consumer wellness and focuses on one’s health at the cellular level. Human cells are responsible for the overall functionality of human biology. Mikra continues to develop products that can enhance cellular absorption of key and need minerals and nutrients to improve health and wellness. CELLF™ product is clinically tested and engineered to bring balance to the body and mind on a cellular level - https://wearemikra.com/ . Lifeist Wellness, Inc. (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) is sitting at the forefront of a post-pandemic wellness revolution, leveraging the advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Its portfolio business units include CannMart, a B2B wholesale distribution business that facilitates recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards; CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility for the production of high margin cannabis 2.0 products; the CannMart.com marketplace, which provides US customers with access to hemp-derived CBD and smoking accessories; Australian Vapes, the country’s largest online retailer of vaporizers and accessories; Findify, a leading AI-powered search and discovery platform; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company seeking to develop innovative therapies for cellular health. Information on Lifeist and its businesses - www.lifeist.com , www.cannmart.com , www.australianvaporizers.com.au , www.wearemikra.com , and email: ir@lifeist.com .

About Coastal Kapital, LLC .

Coastal Kapital, LLC provides businesses with the capital needed to get a competitive edge, maximizing a company’s profits. Helping companies succeed since 2007, Coastal Kapital account executives with over 14 years of experience have relationships with over 150 different programs. Their clients understand that time equals money, and Coastal Kapital is the one-stop shop for all your financial needs and offers its clients the most innovative programs. They offer equipment leasing, business loans, working capital, merchant Processing, collateral asset, and real estate-backed funding, regardless of credit type. Coastal Kapital is a dedicated financial service leader in commercial equipment and asset-based lending and maintains relationships with business owners, vendors, and manufacturers across the US who value partnerships well as integrity - https://coastalkapital.com/ .

About CEEK VR (CRYPTO: $CEEK) ($CEEK):

As an award-winning developer of premium social virtual and augmented reality experiences, CEEK VR is an all-inclusive Metaverse in which creators can own, build, and monetize their experiences in virtual worlds using CEEK, the in-world utility token for the CEEK Metaverse. CEEK has distributed content for global superstars such as Lady Gaga, Ziggy Marley, Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, Future, and Demi Lovato. Part of CEEK’s mission is empowering creators with the tools needed to generate new revenue streams from their artistry digitally. CEEK prides itself on helping music artists, athletes, event creators, and makers create exquisite, direct-to-fan experiences that delight and drive long-term sustainable engagement within existing and emerging virtual worlds. CEEK simulates the communal experience of attending a live concert, a sporting event, and other ‘money can’t buy’ exclusive experiences with friends from anywhere at any time - https://www.ceek.com/ .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands, “New to The Street” and its blockchain show “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The paid-for-TV programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contacts:

“New to The Street” Business Development Office

1-516-696-5900

Support@NewtoTheStreet.com



Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6032553f-cca8-4e89-bf67-a00bcf974c99