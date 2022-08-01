ClassTag Awards $10,000 Community Engagement Grant

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As schools and families prepare for back-to-school, ClassTag is announcing the winning district of its Community Engagement Grant, which received $10,000 in funding.

Since launching The Community Engagement Grant in June 2022, ClassTag has received 65 passionate, compelling submissions on how school districts across the country have emerged out of the pandemic to build trust and strong relationships with their community. As part of the application, leaders were asked to share the creative ways they have engaged their community and the impact this additional funding can have. Initiatives shared as part of the applications offer diverse and creative perspectives on how to tackle the most pressing issues facing school communities across the country, however, the opportunities remain consistent and span across the following five areas:

Equity and Accessibility

Social Emotional Learning and Mental Health

Family Education Programs

Partnerships with Local Organizations and Businesses

A Unified Communication System

After much deliberation, the ClassTag team has selected the winner - Lexington City Schools, a suburban district in North Carolina serving over three thousand students.

"We are impressed by the commitment to equity by Lexington City Schools and their creative Jacket Parent Academy Program (JPA), providing a systematic approach to parent education and community partnership to combat learning loss, extensive achievement gaps, and building a safe, welcoming environment where every family can thrive. The academy has a monthly schedule of classes, a graduation ceremony, and special volunteer and community engagement initiatives uniting local organizations and all the members," says Vlada Lotkina, co-founder and CEO of ClassTag.

The grant funding will be used to further advance the marketing, resources, and incentives for the Jacket Parent Academy, as well as towards developing JPA as a prototype for other districts.

Community engagement is a key area that requires investment as schools emerge out of the pandemic to build trust and strong relationships with their community. "I am so honored to be able to receive this great donation on behalf of Lexington City Schools' Jacket Parent Academy. This generous donation will continue to help the Jacket Parent Academy execute the mission of increasing and empowering parent and community involvement to help secure the academic success of our students," says Dr. Kasey Wilkie, Community Engagement Coordinator for Lexington City Schools.

ClassTag is excited to share some of the most outstanding stories and best practices in district community engagement. In an "Ideas Bank" format, you can learn from these innovative and proven initiatives tested by districts across the country.

About ClassTag

ClassTag is the community engagement platform for schools and districts that are looking to build a vibrant community with a vested interest in their school's success. ClassTag unites your community in your mission and ignites love and pride for your schools with consistent, accessible, and joyful communications. ClassTag is already loved by millions of administrators, teachers, and families across 25,000 schools, ensures proactive and engaging outreach and makes it easy for the community to showcase their support.

Learn more at: www.classtag.com/connect or email connect@classtag.com.

Related Images











Image 1: Lexington City Schools - Jacket Parent Academy





Jacket Parent Academy Graduates, 2022









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment