Highstreet Redefines Metaverse Life via Home Sales With Animoca Brands

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highstreet World, the leading retail-focused metaverse being built as an MMORPG, is partnering with Animoca Brands for an "Initial Home Offering" (IHO) of 5,000 futuristic All-Terrain Trailers. These homes will be available for purchase by Highstreet users, marking the next step in Highstreet World's creation of its metaverse, carrying forward the vision of bringing together the stories and adventures of traditional brands and Web3 ecosystems forming the foundation for the future of commerce.

The residences will exist in the Highstreet World metaverse's Animoca Archipelago, where Animoca Brands' IP will take center stage, turning the island chain into an immersive theme park.

This strategic partnership leads to diverse possibilities for adoption and integration involving Animoca Brands' various portfolio companies.

Other Web3 regions in Highstreet World include Binance Beach, AVAX Alps, and Everyrealm, with additional regions powered by traditional brands to be announced soon.

The IHO also marks the unveiling of the Animoca Archipelago, a region in Highstreet World that features deep integrations with games from Animoca Brands' ecosystem as well as an esports league, introducing new ways to be part of a vast, connected gamer community. Additionally, this strategic partnership opens up new possibilities to significantly augment Highstreet World by integrating with Animoca Brands' portfolio companies. This will encourage adoption and participation in the metaverse of Highstreet World as more features are developed.

Whitelisting for the upcoming IHO will begin in August. The official minting process will take place through Highstreet's own marketplace. Participation details will be announced via Highstreet's social media feeds on Twitter, Telegram, and Discord.

Highstreet World is well ahead in developing user elements for meta-living, where anyone anywhere can become part of a diverse, creative metaverse community in Highstreet's shared virtual environment.

"We are committed to a metaverse that is open and interoperable. Highstreet is an exciting investment for us because it brings together brands from both the Web3 and traditional online worlds, allowing assets to flow between them. We look forward to making the Animoca Archipelago in Highstreet World a virtual destination where our many different communities and many others can come together in one place," said Yat Siu, the co-founder and chairman of Animoca Brands.

This IHO with Animoca Brands follows a previous sale hosted on the Binance NFT marketplace, where total trading volume surpassed US$10 million, with the floor currently at 250% of the mint price.

The homes for sale will be part of the Highstreet World metaverse, which is composed of regions with unique characteristics. One of those regions is the Animoca Archipelago, an island chain off the coast of Highstreet World's main continent of Solera. Animoca Archipelago comprises a network of islands that each represent a brand or game that is part of Animoca Brands or that Animoca brands has invested in. These include REVV Motorsport, LayerZero, ApeCoin, PSG Talon, and various other projects.

"Animoca Archipelago is a place where many universes shaped by games, brands, and IP coexist in harmony. Models and assets from other projects will function within this enormous space, where users can interact with each other in novel ways. Just as importantly, Highstreet World participants will be able to farm experience points by defeating monsters in the archipelago, eventually opening up new options in their gameplay as they level up," said Travis Wu, CEO of Highstreet.



About Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands, a Deloitte Tech Fast winner and ranked in the Financial Times list of High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2021, is a leader in digital entertainment, blockchain, and gamification that is working to advance digital property rights and contribute to the establishment of the open metaverse. The company develops and publishes a broad portfolio of products including the REVV token and SAND token; original games including The Sandbox, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes; and products utilizing popular intellectual properties including Disney, WWE, Snoop Dogg, The Walking Dead, Power Rangers, MotoGP™, and Formula E. It has multiple subsidiaries, including The Sandbox, Blowfish Studios, Quidd, GAMEE, nWay, Pixowl, Forj, Lympo, Grease Monkey Games, Eden Games, Darewise Entertainment, Notre Game, and TinyTap. Animoca Brands has a growing portfolio of more than 340 investments, including Colossal, Axie Infinity, OpenSea, Dapper Labs (NBA Top Shot), Yield Guild Games, Harmony, Alien Worlds, Star Atlas, and others. For more information visit www.animocabrands.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook.



About Highstreet

Highstreet World is an MMORPG built with brand integration and on-chain features. Throughout 2022, Highstreet will be delivering the game to players in four phases. As part of the first phase, where the focus is on real estate, Highstreet will allow players to purchase homes in the core regions of Binance Beach, AVAX Alps, Everyrealm, Animoca Archipelago, and Highstreet City. The first move-in day for Highstreet's Solarium was organized in April 2022.

