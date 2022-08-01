Modern Heart and Vascular Opens an Office in the Woodlands, Texas

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern Heart and Vascular Institute is now seeing patients in The Woodlands, Texas. The technologically advanced practice can diagnose and prevent numerous cardiovascular diseases and conditions at the earliest stages by utilizing the very best imaging and non-imaging modalities.

Modern Heart and Vascular offers on-site testing for your convenience and assurance of exceptional quality, accuracy, and timely follow-up.

The new office address is 3117 College Park, Suite 200 The Woodlands, TX 77384.

The following services and more are offered by their providers and expert staff of certified technicians:

- Electrocardiogram (EKG)

- Monitors

- Echocardiogram

- Nuclear Cardiology Stress Test (Treadmill and Chemical)

- Cardiac PET/CT Scans

- Ankle-Brachial Index (ABI)

- Arterial Doppler

- Venous Doppler

- Carotid Doppler

- Renal Artery Doppler

- Abdominal Aorta Doppler

- Pacemaker/AICD Checks

- EECP

- Modern Vein Treatments: Ablation, Venaseal, Sclerotherapy

- Expert Consultation

- Executive Cardiovascular Exam

- Dietary Consultation

- Heart Failure Clinic

- Prevention Focused Services

With many years of experience, Ricardo Bellera, MD, FACC, FSCAI, is helping lead the new office in The Woodlands, TX.

We Help With The Management Of:

- Chest Pain

- Shortness of Breath

- Dizziness or Passing Out

- Palpitations/ Rapid Heartbeat

- Fatigue/No Energy

- Swelling in Legs

- Sweating

- Pain/Cramps in Legs

- Varicose Veins

- Heart Murmurs

- Heart Attacks

- Strokes

- Blockages in Heart Arteries

- Blockages in Leg Arteries

- High Blood Pressure

- High Cholesterol

- Heart Valve Conditions

- Pacemakers and Defibrillators

- Congestive Heart failure

- Aneurysms

- Carotid Artery Disease

- Arrhythmias

- Prevention (Family History, Smoking Cessation, Diabetes Mellitus, Obesity)

- Women's Heart Health

- Men's Heart Health

- Senior's Heart Health

- Athlete's Heart Heath

- Diabetic's Heart Health

- Many Others...

Prevention, Prevention, Prevention

Verified Patient Testimonial: "Dr Bellera made me feel like I was his only patient. He has very good bedside manner and explains things thoroughly to ensure I understand everything. The staff is very wonderful as well. I would definitely recommend him to anyone looking for a cardiologist."

For comprehensive cardiovascular care, contact Modern Heart and Vascular Institute by phone or online today. Same-day appointments are available to suit your needs. The majority of insurance plans (including commercial, Medicare, and Medicare replacement) are accepted.

Website: www.modernheartandvascular.com

Modern Cardiovascular Care for Modern Patients Using Modern Technology

Contact:

Ricardo Bellera, MD, FACC, FSCAI

Phone: 832-644-8930

Email: office@modernhvi.com

