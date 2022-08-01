Telehealth Market Worth $539.73 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report, “ Telehealth Market by Component [Hardware (Peripheral Devices, Monitor), Software (Cloud, On-premise), Services (Real-time, Remote Monitoring)], Application (Radiology, Cardiology, Psychiatry), End User (Provider, Payer, Patient) - Global Forecast to 2029”, published by Meticulous Research, the telehealth market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2022 to reach $539.73 billion by 2029.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4174

Telehealth, also known as telemedicine, is a tool for remotely delivering healthcare services, such as examinations and consultations. Telemedicine enables healthcare professionals to evaluate, diagnose, and treat patients without needing an in-person visit. Telehealth services allow patients to communicate with healthcare professionals remotely using their personal devices or by visiting a dedicated telehealth kiosk. Telehealth provides great convenience for patients and increases access to healthcare, especially in rural areas.

The main factors driving the global telehealth market are the rising trend of telehealth services, the rising geriatric population, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing awareness about the benefits & convenience of telehealth. Furthermore, the use of AI & virtual assistants and the advent of telerobots offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in this market. However, a lack of health standards compared to traditional health systems and patient privacy & confidentiality concerns are expected to limit the market growth to some degree.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Telehealth Market

In March 2020, the WHO declared COVID-19 a global pandemic and directed countries to take immediate action to detect and reduce the transmission. The COVID-19 pandemic led to urgent calls for the adoption of telehealth solutions. Governments across the globe recommended healthcare facilities and providers to offer clinical services through virtual means such as telehealth. In the U.S., during the first quarter of 2020, the number of telehealth visits increased by 50%, compared with the same period in 2019, with a 154% increase in visits noted in surveillance week 13 in 2020 compared with the same period in 2019 (Source: CDC).

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=4174

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a significant increase in the adoption of telehealth all over the world. In the U.S., Medicare telehealth utilization increased about 63-fold between 2019 and 2020 (Source: Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE). While it was already gaining traction before the pandemic, it has evolved as a critical component of care delivery for doctors and patients. During this period, the demand for telehealth services witnessed a significant increase across 50 countries most affected by COVID-19, highlighting the need to scale up telehealth capabilities during and beyond the pandemic.

Regulatory waivers in place during COVID-19, as well as public health guidance supporting virtual visits and CDC recommendations for using telehealth services, increased the uptake of telehealth services throughout the pandemic. In March 2020, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced key reforms that provided greater flexibility in providing safe and effective care during the pandemic. These interim modifications were intended to encourage the use of telemedicine while relaxing previous standards. Thus, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of telehealth services.

The global telehealth market is mainly segmented based on component, application, end user, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.

On the basis of component, in 2022, the services segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall telehealth market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increased access to specialist care, reduced expenses & healthcare costs, improved health outcomes, increased healthcare efficiencies, and improved doctor & patient satisfaction.

Quick Buy – Telehealth Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/33290201

Based on application, the market has been segmented into psychiatry radiology, cardiology, primary care, dermatology, remote ICU, and other applications. During the forecast period, radiology and psychiatry applications have been reported to have greater adoption in the overall the telehealth market. Telehealth products & services are most commonly used for radiology and psychiatry applications. The high number of diagnostic imaging procedures performed in hospitals, shortage of radiologists, and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic have led to significant penetration of radiology in the telehealth market. Moreover, the adoption of psychiatry applications is also rapidly growing in the telehealth market due to increased awareness about mental health treatment, high prevalence of disorders related to anxiety, stress, and mental illnesses, increased mental health concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a shortage of psychiatric primary care.

Based on end user, in 2022, the healthcare providers segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall telehealth market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the advanced telehealth infrastructure in hospitals and increased adoption by healthcare providers owing to the benefit that telehealth offers, such as convenience in terms of quick access to patient records, improved decision support & clinical alerts, and real-time quality reporting.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest growing region for the telehealth market during the forecast period (2022-2029). The region's largest share is attributed to factors such as a large pool of patient population, shortage of physicians, strong growth in urbanization & economic expansion, growing purchasing, rising geriatric population and growing prevalence of chronic conditions, and favorable government reforms in the region.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the component, application, end user, geographic analysis, and key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the years (2019–2022). In recent years, the telehealth market has witnessed numerous new product launches; agreements, collaborations, & partnerships; and acquisitions.

Some of the key players operating in this market are Aerotel Medical Systems (1998) Ltd. (Israel), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), Medtronic Public Limited Company (Ireland), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc. (U.S.), American Well Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Doctor On Demand, Inc. (U.S.), MDlive Inc. (U.S.), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Teladoc Health, Inc. (U.S.), and Zipnosis, Inc. (U.S.).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/telehealth-market-4174

Scope of the Report:

Telehealth Market, by Component

Services Real-time Store & Forward Remote Monitoring

Software Cloud/Web-based On-premise

Hardware Medical Peripheral Devices Blood Pressure Monitors Blood Glucose Monitors Pulse Oximeters Weighing Scales Peak Flow Meters ECG Monitors Other Devices Telemedicine Carts Monitors Telemedicine Kiosk



Telehealth Market, by Application

Psychiatry

Radiology

Cardiology

Primary care

Dermatology

Remote ICU

Other Applications

Telehealth Market, by End User

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Patients

Other End Users

Telehealth Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4174

Related Reports:

Ambulatory EHR Market by Delivery Mode (Cloud-based, On-premise), Type, Practice Size (Large, Small-to-medium, Solo), Application (Patient Portals, Practice Management, CDS, Computerized Physician Order Entry, PHM), and End User - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/ambulatory-ehr-market-5190

Mid-revenue Cycle Management/ Clinical Documentation Improvement Market by Product & Service [Solutions (Coding, Charge Capture, DRG Group, Pre-Bill Review), Consulting Services], End User (Providers, Payers), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/clinical-documentation-improvement-market-5012

Real World Evidence (RWE) Solutions Market by Component [Datasets, EMR, Services], Application [Drug Development and Approvals (Oncology, Neurology, Immunology), Market Access, Medical Device Development], End User - Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/Real-World-Evidence-Solutions-Market-4954

Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market by Product and Services (Software, Services), Technology (Machine Learning, NLP), Application (Medical Imaging, Precision Medicine, Patient Management), End User (Hospitals, Patients) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/healthcare-artificial-intelligence-market-4937

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.