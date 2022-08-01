RS Biotherapeutics Appoints Jeremy Plumb as Chief Cultivation Officer

CUMBERLAND, Md., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RS BioTherapeutics, whose mission is to harness its strong and thorough understanding of the endocannabinoid system (ECS) to research, develop and commercialize interventions to address chronic and acute pulmonary (lung) inflammation-based diseases, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Jeremy Plumb as its Chief Cultivation Officer. Mr. Plumb will play an integral role in the company’s plans to develop a biotherapeutics cultivation and manufacturing site in the Cumberland, Maryland area, which could potentially generate 100 high paying jobs within the next five years.



Prior to joining RS BioTherapeutics, Mr. Plumb served as the Director of Production Science at Groundworks Industries, one of the largest Oregon-owned and operated cannabis companies, as well as its portfolio brand, Prūf Cultivar, which operates one of the most technologically advanced controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation facilities in North America. At Prūf, Jeremy combined his decades of cannabis horticulture experience with cutting-edge technology to deliver previously unattainable consistency in product quality.

Mr. Plumb has also served as a cannabis consultant to Israel medical cannabis researchers and as a cannabis policy advisor for members of the U.S. Congress. He also serves on the Oregon Liquor Control Commission’s rule-making advisory committee, is a founding member of Smart Cannabis, and serves on the technical advisory committee of the Resource Innovation Institute. In addition, he is a board member of the MCRC (Multidimensional Cannabis Research Center) based at Kathmandu University and serves as an advisory board member of Node Labs, a botanical tissue culture company based in San Francisco, California. Mr. Plumb holds a Bachelor of Arts in Ecology from the New College of California and a Master of Arts in Psychology from the Pacific Graduate Institute.

Commenting on the appointment, Justin Molignoni, Chief Strategy Officer of RS BioTherapeutics said, “We are honored to welcome Jeremy Plumb to our talented leadership team. Jeremy is one of the most well-respected CEA cultivators in the world and will play a vital role in helping RS BioTherapeutics establish and scale our cultivation and manufacturing operation to support the development of our first investigational compound, RSBT-001 as well as other endocannabinoid system-focused therapeutics.”

Jeremy Plumb said, “I am very excited to join the RS BioTherapeutics team and support the research, development, and commercialization of forward-thinking endocannabinoid system-focused interventions to address chronic and acute pulmonary inflammation-based diseases. I have long advocated for therapies focused upon the endocannabinoid system and have dedicated my work to understanding phenotypic plasticity and what it takes to support the most useful therapeutic profiles.”

