Software as a Service Market: Technologies and Global Markets

Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on solutions, deployment, organization size, industry vertical, and geography.



The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.The report explains the value chain and current trends in the global markets for Software as a Service (SaaS).



The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major players in the market.



Report Includes:

- 30 data tables and 39 additional tables

- An updated overview of the global markets for software as a service (SaaS) within the Information Technology industry

- Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue for 2021, estimates for 2022, 2023 and 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Estimation of the actual market size for software as a service, market growth forecast, and corresponding market share analysis based on offering solution, deployment mode, organization size, end-user industry, and geographic region

- Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the global Software as a Service market and its vendor landscape

- Discussion of the industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, with emphasis on recent developments and region-specific macroeconomic variables on the global markets for software as a service

- Key merger and acquisition deals, partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures as well as other strategic alliances within SaaS and/or cloud computing environment

- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

- A look into the recent key granted patents on software as a service technology and applications, and regional patent share analysis

- Company profiles of major players within the industry Microsoft Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corp., IBM, SAP SE, Adobe Systems Inc.



Summary:

According to BCC Research, the global software as a service market (SaaS) was valued at $REDACTED in 2021 and will reach $REDACTED by 2027.The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the market is estimated to be REDACTED% over the forecast period 2022-2027.



An increasing usage of cloud computing across businesses, the introduction of emerging technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, faster data recovery, data security and the need to meet compliance requirements are some of the major factors triggering growth in the software as a service market.However, improper integration of cloud system with customer relationship management systems may hamper the market growth in the long run.



In addition, expansion in data security concern, increasing data breaches and cyberattacks, as well as the need for regulatory and compliance requirements, are hampering market growth.



In this report, the global SaaS market has been segmented by solutions, deployment, organization size, industry vertical and region.

