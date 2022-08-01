English Finnish

Honkarakenne Oyj – Stock exchange release – Changes in executive group

HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 1 August 2022 at 17:30

HONKARAKENNE VICE PRESIDENT, MARKETING - SANNA HUOVINEN TRANSFERS TO ANOTHER EMPLOYER

Honkarakenne Vice President, Marketing – Sanna Huovinen has resigned to transfer to another employer. Sanna Huovinen has worked at Honkarakenne since 2012. She has been Vice President, Marketing and member of the executive group since December 2019.

Sanna Huovinen will continue working at Honkarakenne and in executive group until the end of September.

"I thank Sanna for the significant investment in development and management in different areas of Honka's marketing, as well as for the strong executive group work. Sanna has a strong grasp of responsibility, business development and moving strategic projects forward. Overall, it has been a great journey together and I would like to wish Sanna the best of success in her new challenges," says President and CEO Marko Saarelainen

Honkarakenne will initiate the search for a new Vice president, Marketing immediately.

www.honka.com

Honkarakenne Oyj manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological log homes, holiday homes and public buildings under its Honka® brand from Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 85,000 buildings to over 50 countries. House kits are manufactured in Finland, the company's own factory is located in Karstula. In 2021, Honkarakenne Group's net sales were EUR 69.7 million, of which exports accounted for 37%. www.honka.com