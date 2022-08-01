The global textured vegetable protein market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 6.9%

New York, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Textured Vegetable Protein Market by Type, Source, Application, Form, Nature and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05968333/?utm_source=GNW

The global meat market has witnessed a huge change in consumer consumption patterns. There has been discrete competition and disruption driven by the rapid growth of viable meat alternatives across various food categories. The vegan trend has propelled a large percentage of consumers in the Western region toward a healthier lifestyle, resulting in manufacturers investing heavily in the development of meat alternatives, thereby fueling the demand for textured vegetable protein in the food industry.



Consumers of US are highly driven by impact of meat consumption and hence inclined more towards meat alternative resulting in the increase in demand of textured vegetable protein.



The US is a global powerhouse for consumers adopting meat alternatives.It has been the dominant country regarding textured vegetable protein demand and supply.



Consumers in the US are highly driven by the environmental impact of conventional meat consumption.They are inclined toward adopting meat alternatives, resulting in a growing textured protein market.



Textured proteins from sources, such as soy, wheat, and pea, are emerging as key ingredients used in meat alternatives due to the rising demand for food substitutes with functional benefits.According to the National Centre for Health Statistics (NCHS), about one-third of the US adults aged 20 and older were found obese in 2019.



Also, in a study published in the American Journal of Epidemiology, researchers found that the mitigating consumption of meat products can decrease the risk of coronary heart disease (CHD). As per the World Health Organization record, in 2022, the United States reported having the 12th highest obesity rate, at 36.2%. This has resulted in more people shifting their preferences to meat alternatives.



Increase in use of alternative meat in various food applications has drive the demand of textured vegetable protein”.



Textured vegetable proteins (TVPs) have been used to extend ground meat to reduce the cost without reducing the nutritional value.The addition of TVPs influences the quality of ground meat products based on the textured protein content added to them.



A meat analogue, also called a meat substitute, mock meat, faux meat, or imitation meat, mimics certain aesthetic qualities and chemical characteristics of specific types of meat. The consumption of plant proteins in food products has been increasing over the years because of livestock-associated diseases, projected global shortage of animal protein, environmental concerns, strong demand for wholesome and religious (halal) food, and economic reasons.

Texturized vegetable proteins can substitute meat products while providing an economical, functional, and high-protein food ingredient or can be consumed directly as a meat analogue.Meat analogues are successful because of their healthy image (cholesterol-free), meat-like texture, and low cost.



Texturized vegetable proteins and several mycoprotein-based products are accepted as analogues of food.



During processing of the wet textured protein multiple functional ingredients can be introduced, increasing its scope of customization hence driving its growth during forecast period.

Wet textured vegetable proteins, also referred to as wet-milled proteins, are among the key variants utilized by manufacturers for the production of meat extenders or analogues.Wet textured vegetable proteins are manufactured using margination, coating, and cooling.



Unlike dry vegetable protein, wet textured protein utilizes water introduced during the extrusion process.This form of processing involves the consumption of a sufficient amount of water and energy.



During protein extraction, the source crop is dispersed in water so that other components, such as carbohydrates, are extracted through ultrafiltration or iso-electric precipitation.Moreover, when it undergoes isoelectric precipitation, the dissolved proteins are precipitated out of the aqueous phase and are collected in a separate decanter.



The precipitated protein is separated through filtration or centrifugation.



Break-up of Primaries:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 35%, Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: Managers – 25%, D-Level- 30%, and C-Level- 45%

• By Region: Europe - 30%, Asia Pacific – 35%, North America - 25%, RoW – 10%



Leading players profiled in this report:

• Cargill Incorporated (US)

• ADM (US)

• DuPont (US)

• Ingredion (US)

• DSM (Netherlands)

• Roquette Frères (France)

• The Scoular Company (US)

• PURIS (US)

• Beneo (Germany)

• Axiom Foods Inc. (US)

• Shandong Yuxin Biotechnology Co., Ltd (China)

• MGP (US)

• Kansas Protein Foods LLC (US)

• Foodchem International Corporation (China)

• DACSA Group (Spain)



