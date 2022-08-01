Hair Transplant Market Is Expected to Reach $30.13 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hair transplant market generated $4.90 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $30.13 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $4.90 billion Market Size in 2031 $30.13 billion CAGR 20.4% No. of Pages in Report 315 Segments Covered Procedure, Gender, Service Provider, and Region Drivers Increase in awareness among population regarding physical appearance Rise in the occurrence of alopecia Opportunities Surge in the number of hair restoration procedures Technological advancements in the hair transplant sector Restrains Lack of skilled surgeons High cost of hair transplants



Download Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17421

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global hair transplant market, owing to the occurrence of lockdown in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in the cancellation or postponement of all sorts of non-essential surgical procedures due to the subsequent surge in the cases of COVID-19 in various countries.

Hair transplant procedures are non-emergency procedures that significantly hamper the revenue of hair transplant clinics. More and more healthcare professionals in hospitals and clinics were increasingly focussed on treating COVID-infected patients, which further decreased the demand for hair transplant procedures.

However, the market is expected to recoup soon.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Hair Transplant Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17421?reqfor=covid

The report offers a detailed segmentation on the global hair transplant market based on procedure, gender, service provider, and region.

Based on procedure, the follicular unit extraction (FUE) segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 20.6% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments that include follicular unit transplantation (FUT), Combination of FUT and FUE, and others.

Based on gender, the male segment held the dominating market share in 2021, garnering more than four-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the male segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period. The report also analyses another segment that includes female.

Based on service provider, the dermatology clinics segment held the majority market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The hospitals segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 20.6% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global hair transplant market report include Hair Transplants of Florida, Hairline International Hair and Skin Clinic, Hermest Hair Clinic, GETFUE Hair Clinics Ltd, Hair Club, Hair Doc, Hair Palace Clinic, Hair Restoration BlackRockHRBR, Hair sure transplant center, Limmer Hair Transplant Center, Medical Hair Transplants & Aesthetics, SPRINGS Hair Restoration, Venus Concept, Vinci hair clinic, Bernstein Medical, Bosley, Dermamagnetica Clinic.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17421

The report analyzes these key players of the global hair transplant market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players of the market.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry-

Pharmaceutical Suppositories Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Orthopedic Implants Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Potential Analysis of Human DNA Vaccines Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

3D Printed Drugs Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Wearable Injectors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Computed Tomography (CT) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Empty Capsules Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences , Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.