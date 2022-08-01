The global building thermal insulation market will grow to USD 35.3 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.7% from USD 28.0 Billion in 2022

New York, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Building Thermal Insulation Market by Material, Application, Building Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05091917/?utm_source=GNW

The key factors driving the building thermal insulation market are the recovery in new construction of residential and non-residential buildings worldwide.



Plastic foam material is projected to be the fastest-growing type of building thermal insulation market during the forecast period.

By material, the building thermal insulation market is classified into glass wool, stone wool, plastic foam, and others.Plastic foam is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period due to its increasing use in external façade insulation, external wall insulation, sandwich panel, and cavity wall insulation.



The higher compressive strength and energy efficiency of plastic foam, especially EPS foam, is estimated to drive its demand in building thermal insulation.



Roof insulation application is estimated to be the second largest application in building thermal insulation market, in terms of value, in 2021

By application, the building thermal insulation market is segmented into wall insulation, roof insulation, and floor insulation.Roof insulation is projected to be the second largest application of building thermal insulation between in 2021.



The increase in construction of non-residential buildings, such as industrial, commercial, educational, and healthcare buildings, is expected to drive the demand for roof insulation, globally.



Non-residential buildings are projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of building thermal insulation market during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to be the second-largest building thermal insulation market, in terms of value, in 2021

North America was the second largest market for building thermal insulation in 2021, in terms of value.Stringent building energy codes in the region and growth in the housing sector, accompanied by rising demand for green buildings, drive the demand for building thermal insulation.



The retrofit market, development of green buildings, and rising energy efficiency codes and building specifications are estimated to drive the building thermal insulation market in the region. In addition, increased focus on energy-efficient buildings, stringent requirements for insulation, and new building codes has generated awareness regarding thermal insulation in buildings in the region.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from raw material suppliers to Tier 1 companies. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 46%, Tier 2 - 31%, and Tier 3 - 23%

• By Designation: C-Level - 46%, Director Level - 27%, and Others - 27%

• By Region: North America - 33%, Europe - 27%, APAC - 27%, South America - 7%, Middle East & Africa - 6%,

The key market players profiled in the report include Kingspan Group Plc (UK), Knauf Gips KG (Germany), Owens Corning (US), Rockwool International A/S (Denmark), Saint-Gobain SA (France), BASF SE (Germany), Johns Manville Corporation (US), Altana AG (Germany), Dow Inc. (US), GAF Materials Corporation (US), CNBM Group Co., Ltd. (China), Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (US) and others.



Research Coverage

This report segments the market for building thermal insulation is based on material, application, bui;ding type, and region, and provides estimations for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, associated with the market for building thermal insulation.



Reasons to Buy this Report

This research report is focused on various levels of analysis — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the building thermal insulation market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on building thermal insulation offered by top players in the global market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets — the report analyzes the markets for building thermal insulation across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global building thermal insulation market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the building thermal insulation market

