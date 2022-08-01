The electrosurgery market is projected to reach USD 8.3 Billion by 2027 from USD 6.2 Billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 6.0%

New York, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electrosurgery Market by Product, Surgery, End User - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04604344/?utm_source=GNW

However stringent regulatory framework, and the shortage of surgeons are expected to hinder market growth to a certain extent.



Electrosurgical instruments segment holds largest share in the electrosurgical market in 2021

The electrosurgical market is segmented into electrosurgical generators, electrosurgical instruments, electrosurgical accessories, and smoke evacuation systems on the basis of product type. The electrosurgical instruments segment holds the largest share of the electrosurgical market in 2021.



Bipolar electrosurgical instruments segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during 2022-2027

The electrosurgical instruments market is segmented into bipolar and monopolar based on the electrode used. In 2021, bipolar electrosurgical instruments segment accounted for the largest share of this market owing to the advantages of bipolar instruments, such as user-friendly interface, easy handling, reduced chances of infection, and faster patient recovery.



Advanced vessel-sealing instruments holds the largest share of electrosurgery market in 2021

The electrosurgery market is segmented into advanced vessel-sealing instruments and bipolar forceps based on the type. The advanced vessel-sealing instruments segment accounted for the largest share of 60.9% of the bipolar electrosurgical instruments market in 2021. This can be attributed to the high sales price of advanced vessel-sealing instruments as compared to bipolar forceps.



North America accounted for the largest share of the electrosurgery market in 2021

The electrosurgery market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa based on the region type.North America holds largest share of the electrosurgery market in 2021.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the large number of electrosurgery procedures performed in hospitals, the growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, the growing adoption of technologically advanced surgical equipment, the increasing number of cosmetic and bariatric surgeries, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.



A breakdown of the primary participants (supply-side) for the electrosurgery market referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–45%, Tier 2–34%, and Tier 3–21%

• By Designation: C-level–26%, Director Level–30%, and Others–44%

• By Region: North America–35%, Europe–32%, Asia Pacific–25%, Latin America- 6%, and Middle East and Africa– 2%

Key players in this market are adopting several organic and inorganic growth strategies (such as product launches, agreements, collaborations, acquisitions, and expansions). Some major players in this market are Medtronic plc (Ireland), Ethicon, Inc. (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), CONMED Corporation (US), Boston Scientific (US), Smith and Nephew Plc (UK), Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH (Germany), KLS Martin (Germany), BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), and The Cooper Companies, Inc.



Research Coverage:

The market study covers the electrosurgery market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments by product, surgery type, end user, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market and provide information regarding the closest approximations of the electrosurgery market and its segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape, gain insights to position their businesses better, and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders in understanding the pulse of the market and gaining information on key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

