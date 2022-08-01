The Global Virus Filtration Market is expected to grow by $ 1.59 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.73% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Virus Filtration Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310911/?utm_source=GNW

73% during the forecast period. Our report on the virus filtration market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of single-use virus filtration systems, growing demand for viral filtering techniques in the biopharmaceutical sector, and government support for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

The virus filtration market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The virus filtration market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Biologics

• Medical devices

• Water purification

• Air purification



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing demand for virus filtration systems for air purification as one of the prime reasons driving the virus filtration market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing manufacturing of biologics and biopharmaceutical products and strategic initiatives by market vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the virus filtration market covers the following areas:

• Virus filtration market sizing

• Virus filtration market forecast

• Virus filtration market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading virus filtration market vendors that include Asahi Kasei Corp., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Danaher Corp., Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG, General Electric Co., Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Synder Filtration Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. Also, the virus filtration market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310911/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________